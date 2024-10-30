Tanya Muinho has created a new video for Lady Gaga, which has gained 1.5 million views
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian filmmaker Tanya Muinho has directed a music video for Lady Gaga's new song “Disease”. In the first 9 hours after its release, the video garnered over 1.5 million views.
Tanya Muinho, a celebrity director from Odesa, has directed a new video for Lady Gaga's song "Disease".
Lady Gaga herself writes that this video conveys her "inner demons" and the fact that she is attracted to chaos and sadness.
Recall
This year, Muinho became the director of alyona alyona's number & by Jerry Heil at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, which caused a stir.
