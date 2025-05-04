Brazilian police prevented a terrorist attack at a Lady Gaga concert with two million spectators

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
01:59 PM • 10287 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 54370 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 118752 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 114654 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 79869 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 86035 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 87198 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 63884 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 76413 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 120429 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
3.7m/s
59%
741 mm
Popular news

Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling - SES

May 4, 07:25 AM • 7258 views

Attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, houses, shopping center, cars damaged - investigation launched

May 4, 08:34 AM • 9016 views

The first round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania: what are the forecasts

May 4, 09:42 AM • 10449 views

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

11:27 AM • 20687 views

Trump as Pope: The Catholic world reacts to the scandalous photo of the US President

12:21 PM • 16728 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 114650 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 58558 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 89192 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 96787 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 120429 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

04:24 PM • 1398 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 27331 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 41551 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 87196 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 40153 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Brazilian police prevented a terrorist attack at a Lady Gaga concert with two million spectators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Brazilian police thwarted Lady Gaga fans' plans to bomb Copacabana beach. Suspects who spread hatred and radicalized teenagers have been detained.

Brazilian police prevented a terrorist attack at a Lady Gaga concert with two million spectators

Brazilian police said they prevented an explosion planned at Lady Gaga's concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, said that suspects recruited participants to commit attacks using improvised explosive devices, and the plan was aimed at gaining fame on social networks.

The person in charge of the plan and a teenager were arrested, police said on X.

The concert gathered more than two million people, the entrance to which was free.

Police said the group that planned the attack was spreading hate speech, mostly against children, teenagers and the LGBTQ+ community.

The alleged organizer was arrested for illegal possession of firearms in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, and a teenager was detained for possession of child pornography in Rio.

Those responsible also promoted the radicalization of adolescents, including self-harm.

The Ministry of Justice said that the suspects called themselves fans of Lady Gaga, widely known as "Little Monsters".

Police issued search warrants in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul and Sao Paulo, and electronic devices and other materials were seized.

"Operation Fake Monster" was launched after receiving information from the intelligence of the Rio State Police, which revealed online groups encouraging violence among teenagers using coded language and extremist symbols.

Let's add

The concert was paid for by the city in an attempt to revive Rio's economy and is expected to bring in $100 million (£75 million).

The large-scale security operation involved 5,000 personnel, and visitors had to pass through metal detectors. Drones and facial recognition cameras were also used to maintain order at the event.

Lady Gaga, who last performed in Brazil in 2012, took the stage as part of the tour in support of her eighth album Mayhem.

The singer wore Brazilian-themed costumes for some of her performances, as well as outfits inspired by the national football team.

"You've been waiting for me for more than 10 years," Lady Gaga said emotionally to the huge crowd, holding a Brazilian flag.

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil04.05.2025, 19:24 • 1334 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Lady Gaga
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,356.60
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,828.25