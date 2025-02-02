The Rolling Stones canceled the European tour in 2025: what is known about the reasons

According to various reports, including The Times and Bild, the iconic band has decided not to return to tour later this year, UNN reports .

Details

The Rolling Stones have canceled their European tour scheduled for the summer of 2025. According to Bild, the rock veterans and their promoters were unable to agree on suitable dates.

The publications claim that the remaining members of the band, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, were offered several options for concert dates in 2025, but were soon rejected due to difficulties with suitable venues, travel and prior commitments.

For reference

Hopes for a tour arose after the rock veterans released Hackney Diamonds in 2023, their 24th studio album and first collection of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. It featured performances by Lady Gaga, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, as well as the last recordings of the band's late drummer Charlie Watts.

According to preliminary reports, however, the tour was not completely canceled, but only postponed. According to the British newspaper The Sun, Mick Jagger (81), Keith Richards (81) and Ronnie Wood (77) hope to be able to play concerts in 2026.

Mick, Keith and Ronnie love to perform live. So there is hope that the promoters will be able to finally agree on the dates for next year - the newspaper quotes an insider as saying.

