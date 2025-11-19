Nominees for the 2026 Children's and Family Emmy Awards announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has released the full list of nominees for the fourth Children's & Family Emmy Awards. The awards ceremony will take place on March 1 and 2, 2026, in New York City. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

The awards, which celebrate creativity in children's and family content, will have a ceremony this year at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Winners in the "Individual Achievement in Animation" categories and the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be announced early next year. The ceremony hosts will also be named later.

"We are thrilled to honor the extraordinary individuals and teams who bring children's and family television to life every day," she also noted the positive impact of educational programs on young children. - said Rachel Schwartz, Chair of the Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

Nominees in the "Outstanding Preschool, Children's or Family Series" category include Jane, Kids Baking Championship, Ms. Rachel, Odd Squad, Sesame Street, and Tab Time.

In the "Outstanding Young Teen Series" category, Goosebumps: Disappearing, Heartstopper, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Sweet, and Time Bandits were recognized.

Other nominations include special feature films, animated series and specials, preschool programs, informational projects, as well as awards for acting, voice acting, directing, music, editing, technical achievement, and choreography. Projects from Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max, PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, and other major studios appeared on the list.

The announced list covers a wide range of children's and family content, celebrating various formats and creative approaches. The winners will be announced in March during the ceremony in New York.

Recall

Lady Gaga received a Sports Emmy Award for her Super Bowl performance of "Hold My Hand," moving closer to EGOT status. Now she only needs a Tony Award.