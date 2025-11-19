Nominees for the 2026 Children's and Family Emmy Awards announced

$42.090.03
08:21 AM • 2210 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:10 AM • 2648 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 4836 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
07:42 AM • 10640 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 8170 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 23526 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 17282 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 28980 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 49799 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 38844 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 27205 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 20086 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 20997 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 25022 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 12536 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
08:06 AM • 4792 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:42 AM • 10619 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 46146 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:10 PM • 65263 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 07:00 AM • 108383 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 1838 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 21134 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 23026 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 41013 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42554 views
Nominees for the 2026 Children's and Family Emmy Awards announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled the full list of nominees for the fourth annual Children's and Family Emmy Awards. The awards ceremony will take place on March 1 and 2, 2026, in New York City.

Nominees for the 2026 Children's and Family Emmy Awards announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has released the full list of nominees for the fourth Children's & Family Emmy Awards. The awards ceremony will take place on March 1 and 2, 2026, in New York City. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

The awards, which celebrate creativity in children's and family content, will have a ceremony this year at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Winners in the "Individual Achievement in Animation" categories and the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be announced early next year. The ceremony hosts will also be named later.

"We are thrilled to honor the extraordinary individuals and teams who bring children's and family television to life every day," she also noted the positive impact of educational programs on young children.

- said Rachel Schwartz, Chair of the Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

Nominees in the "Outstanding Preschool, Children's or Family Series" category include Jane, Kids Baking Championship, Ms. Rachel, Odd Squad, Sesame Street, and Tab Time.

In the "Outstanding Young Teen Series" category, Goosebumps: Disappearing, Heartstopper, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Sweet, and Time Bandits were recognized.

Other nominations include special feature films, animated series and specials, preschool programs, informational projects, as well as awards for acting, voice acting, directing, music, editing, technical achievement, and choreography. Projects from Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max, PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, and other major studios appeared on the list.

The announced list covers a wide range of children's and family content, celebrating various formats and creative approaches. The winners will be announced in March during the ceremony in New York.

Recall

Lady Gaga received a Sports Emmy Award for her Super Bowl performance of "Hold My Hand," moving closer to EGOT status. Now she only needs a Tony Award.

Alla Kiosak

CultureNews of the WorldMultimedia
Technology
Musician
Director
Film
Series
HBO Max
Lady Gaga
New York City
Netflix