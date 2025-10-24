HBO Max
Global streaming service
HBO Max is an American subscription video-on-demand streaming service that launched on May 27, 2020, as a division of Warner Bros. Discovery. Its mission is to provide exceptional content for every family member, using the platform to educate, inspire, and foster a better world.
Throughout its history, the organization has strived for quality, offering a library of award-winning original series and iconic classic works. The service demonstrates a commitment to innovation and expansion, as evidenced by significant subscriber growth and a global presence.
2020
HBO Max streaming service launched in the US
2020
Studio Ghibli films included in the content library at launch
2020
Decision made to release Warner Bros. 2021 films simultaneously in theaters and on the platform
2021
All HBO Go and HBO Now programs merged into a single HBO Max application
2022
WarnerMedia merged with Discovery Inc., significantly expanding the content library
2023
Service rebranded as Max, combining HBO Max and Discovery+ content
2023
Original series achieved significant success, generating high demand
2024
Reached 50 million subscribers in the US
2025
Announced return to the HBO Max brand
2025
The service continues its global expansion, increasing subscribers to 122.3 million in the first quarter