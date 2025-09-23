$41.380.13
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 25269 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 25005 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 27960 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 43811 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 45536 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 42874 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 66801 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69577 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63681 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The streaming service HBO Max has announced its launch in Ukraine, offering two packages: standard for €7.99/month and premium for €9.99/month. Additional sports content is available for €3/month.

HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions

The streaming service HBO Max has announced its entry into the Ukrainian market. This is stated on the HBO website, reports UNN.

Details

The HBO website states: "HBO Max is coming soon to Ukraine."

How much will HBO Max cost?

You can choose one of two available HBO Max packages:

  • standard (€7.99/month);
    • premium (€9.99/month).

      You can add additional sports content to any plan for €3/month.

      What are the conditions?

      The standard package will allow viewing content on 2 devices simultaneously, Full HD video resolution, and 30 downloads (restrictions apply).

      The premium package allows viewing content on 4 devices simultaneously (2 for sports), 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos where available, and 100 downloads (restrictions apply).

      Additions

      In the summer of 2025, filming began for a new HBO television series about Harry Potter. HBO named three actors who will embody the main characters in the new Harry Potter series. The role of Harry went to BBC star Dominic McLaughlin, while Hermione and Ron will be played by Arabella Stanton and Alistair Stout.

      HBO also renewed the prequel series "Dune: Prophecy" for a second season a few days before the finale of the first.

      Anna Murashko

