HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions

The streaming service HBO Max has announced its entry into the Ukrainian market. This is stated on the HBO website, reports UNN.

Details

The HBO website states: "HBO Max is coming soon to Ukraine."

How much will HBO Max cost?

You can choose one of two available HBO Max packages:

standard (€7.99/month);

premium (€9.99/month).

You can add additional sports content to any plan for €3/month.

What are the conditions?

The standard package will allow viewing content on 2 devices simultaneously, Full HD video resolution, and 30 downloads (restrictions apply).

The premium package allows viewing content on 4 devices simultaneously (2 for sports), 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos where available, and 100 downloads (restrictions apply).

Additions

In the summer of 2025, filming began for a new HBO television series about Harry Potter. HBO named three actors who will embody the main characters in the new Harry Potter series. The role of Harry went to BBC star Dominic McLaughlin, while Hermione and Ron will be played by Arabella Stanton and Alistair Stout.

HBO also renewed the prequel series "Dune: Prophecy" for a second season a few days before the finale of the first.