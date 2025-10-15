HBO Max officially launched in Ukraine: two tariffs, Ukrainian dubbing, and world-class content
Kyiv • UNN
The streaming service HBO Max officially launched in Ukraine on October 14, offering two tariffs: Standard (€7.99/month) and Premium (€9.99/month). The platform provides access to content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC Studios, Max Originals, and Discovery with Ukrainian localization and dubbing.
The long-awaited launch of the HBO Max streaming service has taken place in Ukraine – from now on, Ukrainian viewers can officially subscribe to the platform and enjoy content from world studios HBO, Warner Bros., DC Studios, Max Originals, and Discovery. This was reported by ELLE, writes UNN.
Details
Since October 14, the service has been available via mobile application, website, and Smart TV.
Two main tariffs for users
The platform offers two subscription plans:
- Standard (€7.99/month) – simultaneous viewing on two devices, Full HD quality, and the ability to save up to 30 downloads for offline access.
- Premium (€9.99/month) – viewing on four devices, 4K UHD + Dolby Atmos support (where available), and up to 100 downloads.
Additionally, users can purchase the "Sports" package (approximately €3/month), which provides access to Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels.
What to watch on HBO Max
Viewers get access to a luxurious library of films and series, including:
- the "Harry Potter" franchise,
- hits "House of the Dragon", "The Penguin", "Pitt", "It: Welcome to Derry",
- classics of the series genre – "Friends" and "Sex and the City".
The service interface is fully localized in Ukrainian, and most of the content has Ukrainian subtitles and dubbing.
Partnership with MEGOGO continues
Despite the launch of a separate platform, HBO Max maintains its partnership with MEGOGO, which began in June. This means that users can continue to watch HBO content through the Ukrainian media service – in parallel with a direct subscription to HBO Max.
