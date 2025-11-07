Grammy nominees announced: Kendrick Lamar once again leads with a record number of nominations

ukenru
05:00 PM • 15369 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM • 22214 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 28558 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 28696 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 29149 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 20000 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 46736 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 36263 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38921 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29825 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 18891 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The GuardianNovember 7, 11:56 AM • 21004 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 23904 views
In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"04:39 PM • 12951 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 8804 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 28558 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 28696 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 29149 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 23971 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 46736 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Joe Biden
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Belgium
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 8920 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo05:00 PM • 15369 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 18952 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 28101 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 37695 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
Heating

Grammy nominees announced: Kendrick Lamar once again leads with a record number of nominations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has once again topped the list of Grammy nominations, receiving nine nods. He will compete for "Album of the Year" with Lady Gaga, who earned six nominations.

Grammy nominees announced: Kendrick Lamar once again leads with a record number of nominations

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has topped the list of contenders for the world's main music award – the Grammy Award – for the second time in a row. This year he received nine nominations, becoming the undisputed favorite of the prestigious ceremony. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

In the main category – "Album of the Year" – Lamar will have to compete with pop diva Lady Gaga, who this time received six nominations and took second place in the total number of awards. Her album, according to critics, combined the classic aesthetics of pop music with experimental electronic elements, which made it one of the most discussed releases of the year.

The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record29.10.25, 08:46 • 86711 views

Among other star nominees are Bad Bunny, who continues to promote Latin American rap on the global stage, and Sabrina Carpenter, whose album became a real discovery in the pop genre.

The animated musical "KPop Demon Hunters", created specifically for Netflix, attracted special attention from the jury. The project, which combines music, fantasy and Asian pop culture, unexpectedly made it to the list of nominees in the category "Best Soundtrack for Visual Media".

Won a number of Grammys and fought cancer: one of the most influential R&B artists D'Angelo died14.10.25, 22:32 • 4776 views

The winners will be determined by 15,000 members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the USA, and the awards ceremony will take place in February next year. It is expected that this time the show will be one of the largest in the history of the award – with powerful performances by nominees and special tributes to legends of the world stage.

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus surprise with duet at Paris concert

20.06.25, 16:03 • 2834 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Film
Lady Gaga
Paris
Florida
Netflix