Grammy nominees announced: Kendrick Lamar once again leads with a record number of nominations

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has topped the list of contenders for the world's main music award – the Grammy Award – for the second time in a row. This year he received nine nominations, becoming the undisputed favorite of the prestigious ceremony. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

In the main category – "Album of the Year" – Lamar will have to compete with pop diva Lady Gaga, who this time received six nominations and took second place in the total number of awards. Her album, according to critics, combined the classic aesthetics of pop music with experimental electronic elements, which made it one of the most discussed releases of the year.

Among other star nominees are Bad Bunny, who continues to promote Latin American rap on the global stage, and Sabrina Carpenter, whose album became a real discovery in the pop genre.

The animated musical "KPop Demon Hunters", created specifically for Netflix, attracted special attention from the jury. The project, which combines music, fantasy and Asian pop culture, unexpectedly made it to the list of nominees in the category "Best Soundtrack for Visual Media".

The winners will be determined by 15,000 members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the USA, and the awards ceremony will take place in February next year. It is expected that this time the show will be one of the largest in the history of the award – with powerful performances by nominees and special tributes to legends of the world stage.