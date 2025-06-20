<p>Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus surprise with duet at Paris concert</p>

An unexpected star duet stunned fans in Paris. On June 19, during a performance at the Stade de France, Beyoncé invited Miley Cyrus to the stage. Together, they performed the hit "II Most Wanted" live for the first time, which won a Grammy in the nomination "Best Country Duo/Group Performance". This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

On Thursday evening, Bey shocked thousands of fans at Paris's Stade de France when she unexpectedly brought out Cyrus for a performance of their joint song "II Most Wanted" - the publication states.

It is noted that rumors of Cyrus's participation began to spread earlier that day after fans noticed the singer arriving at the stadium.

Addition

This was the first time "II Most Wanted" was performed live.

