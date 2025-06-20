<p>Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus surprise with duet at Paris concert</p>
Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus wowed fans at a concert in Paris, performing their hit "II Most Wanted" live for the first time. This anticipated performance took place at the Stade de France on June 19.
An unexpected star duet stunned fans in Paris. On June 19, during a performance at the Stade de France, Beyoncé invited Miley Cyrus to the stage. Together, they performed the hit "II Most Wanted" live for the first time, which won a Grammy in the nomination "Best Country Duo/Group Performance". This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.
On Thursday evening, Bey shocked thousands of fans at Paris's Stade de France when she unexpectedly brought out Cyrus for a performance of their joint song "II Most Wanted"
It is noted that rumors of Cyrus's participation began to spread earlier that day after fans noticed the singer arriving at the stadium.
This was the first time "II Most Wanted" was performed live.
