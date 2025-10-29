The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record

instagram.com/theweeknd

Abel Tesfaye, also known as R&B artist The Weeknd, has purchased a beachfront estate in Coral Gables, a Miami suburb in the American state of Florida, for $50 million, UNN reports, citing The New York Times.

Details

The recently closed deal in the gated community of Gables Estates set a record for Coral Gables, according to Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who brokered the deal. The property was previously listed for $54.9 million.

The nearly 19,000-square-foot (1,765 sq m) mansion with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two powder rooms is located on a 1.24-acre (0.5 ha) peninsula with panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. The price includes a private yacht-sized dock, a 62-foot (up to 19 m) outdoor pool, and a five-car garage.

The Weeknd, a Grammy Award winner, also owns a mansion in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

