The Weeknd released a film with posters by a Ukrainian artist: what is known

Canadian musician, known by the stage name The Weeknd (real name - Abel Tesfaye) shared posters for his debut film "Hurry Up Tomorrow". They were created by Ukrainian artist Daniel Skrypnyk. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Weeknd's Instagram page.

Abel Tesfaye's debut feature film "Hurry Up Tomorrow" will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on May 29. This psychological thriller is based on The Weeknd's sixth studio album of the same name.

Skrypnyk has been collaborating with The Weeknd for a long time: the musician shares the artist's works on social networks, thereby demonstrating interest in Ukrainian culture.

Together they created the art book The Source of Light and a series of posters for the film Hurry Up Tomorrow. Daniel Skrypnyk has also collaborated with Britney Spears, Imagine Dragons and Billie Eilish.

