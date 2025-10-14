$41.610.01
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 11891 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 18026 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 14824 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 26730 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 18578 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 26808 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14357 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 24194 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11893 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Publications
Exclusives
Won a number of Grammys and fought cancer: one of the most influential R&B artists D'Angelo died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

American singer Michael Eugene Archer, known as D'Angelo, died at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer. His family called for recognition of the artist's contribution to neo-soul music.

Won a number of Grammys and fought cancer: one of the most influential R&B artists D'Angelo died

American singer Michael Eugene Archer, known by his stage name D'Angelo, has died at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer. The artist's family called for his contribution to music to be celebrated, emphasizing his influence on neo-soul music, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Singer Michael Eugene Archer, known to his fans as D'Angelo, has died at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer. The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life 

- his family said in a statement.

His family said on Tuesday that the singer leaves behind "a legacy of profoundly moving music" and asked fans to celebrate "the gift of song he left the world."

Addition

The son of a Pentecostal preacher, D'Angelo was born in Richmond, Virginia, and taught himself to play the piano at the age of three. Throughout his youth, he performed in local bands such as Three of a Kind, Michael Archer and Precise, and Intelligent, Deadly but Unique (IDU). When he was 18, he won the amateur talent competition at the Apollo Theater in Harlem for three consecutive weeks and quickly signed a publishing deal with EMI.

D'Angelo began his career as a songwriter and worked alongside renowned musical names such as Lauryn Hill and The Roots. He rose to prominence in the 1990s with his debut album Brown Sugar. His song Lady from that album reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1996.

The singer was known as a neo-soul innovator, a genre that combines R&B with other types of music, including hip-hop and jazz. Three of his albums earned him four Grammy Awards. The music video for his song "Untitled (How Does it Feel)" gained widespread popularity when D'Angelo appeared naked in it, performing the composition live.

However, over time, D'Angelo faced problems with alcoholism and almost died in a car accident in 2005. Returning to music, in 2014 he released the album Black Messiah, which he had been working on for years and completed amidst national protests after the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. In February 2016, the album was awarded a Grammy for Best R&B Album.

Among those who paid tribute was hip-hop legend DJ Premier, who produced D'Angelo's song Devil's Pie.

"Such a sad loss," he wrote on social media. "We had so many great moments. I will miss you very much. Rest in peace, love you, KING."

Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media03.10.25, 10:40 • 77240 views

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World