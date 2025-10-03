Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media

In one of his most candid interviews, Prince William of Wales stated that he wants to leave behind a legacy that his children will be proud of, and also to protect them from the intrusive media attention he faced in his youth. He spoke about this in an interview, as reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

In a conversation with actor Eugene Levy for a show on Apple TV+, he emphasized that he sees the future of the monarchy in "changes for the better."

I want to create a world where my son will be proud of what we do – a world and work that truly improves people's lives. – said William.

The Prince also admitted that he seeks to prevent a repeat of the situation that befell his mother, Princess Diana, and his brother Harry – constant media persecution.

They were everywhere, wanting to devour every little thing. I swore my family would not experience this – he emphasized.

William said that his children do not yet have mobile phones to avoid early pressure and interference from society.

Speaking about changes, he noted: "I approve of them and I like the idea itself. It's not about radical things, but about the changes that are really needed. At the same time, traditions remain important, but one should honestly answer the question: are they still relevant?"

When asked if he often thinks about his future as king, the prince replied: "It's not something I wake up with every morning. The main thing is to remain myself. If I am not true to myself, then it doesn't matter what roles or titles I have."

He concluded: "I take my duties seriously, but they should not own me. I must own them."

