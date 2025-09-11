Prince Harry spoke at the Diana Award ceremony, his brother William did not attend the event

Prince Harry concluded his visit to the UK by participating in the Diana Award ceremony in London – an event that recalled his mother's legacy and highlighted the only common cause that still unites brothers Harry and William, despite strained relations. This is stated in the material of the publication People, writes UNN.

On September 11, the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex addressed young activists who are implementing their own social initiatives. He emphasized that the power of youth can change the world and urged them to act boldly.

My mother believed in the power and ability of young people to positively influence the world. The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the center of everything they do. My message to everyone: don't stand still, don't be silent – make them hear you – urged the prince.

Harry also noted that real stories about how participation in public actions gave young people "purpose, confidence, and joy" are much stronger than dry statistics.

It reminded me that freedom of action is not a luxury for young people, it is a lifeline – emphasized Harry.

The event was part of the "Decade of Youth Well-being" program, which aims to make the mental health of the younger generation a global priority. Tessy Ojo, CEO of the foundation, emphasized that Princess Diana's legacy lives on in her sons: "They embody their mother's values – duty, service, compassion, and selflessness."

The ceremony took place immediately after an important event for Harry – his first personal meeting in 19 months with his father, King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment. The Royal Court confirmed that father and son had a private tea at Clarence House. When asked by journalists about the monarch's health, Harry replied briefly: "Yes, he's doing great, thank you."

Despite the Diana Award remaining a rare bridge between the brothers, Prince William did not join the event. Experts note that their reconciliation is not yet on the horizon.

