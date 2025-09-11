Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years

The reunion is already seen as a turning point in the relationship between members of the British royal family.

Prince Harry met his father face-to-face for the first time in 19 months. The private meeting at Clarence House, the monarch's London residence, lasted almost an hour. The Duke of Sussex made no secret of his desire to reconcile with the King, the publication writes. So this reunion, though brief, will be seen as a turning point in the couple's relationship.

The publication emphasizes that numerous lawsuits and the tendency to express his feelings on television previously did not contribute to the establishment of relations. In May 2025, there was a long interview in which Prince Harry admitted that he had no idea how much time the King had left to live. At the same time, he expressed a clear desire for rapprochement.

I would like reconciliation with my family - Harry said.

King Charles III currently has no public engagements - the monarch flew to London from Balmoral, where he was on vacation for weekly cancer treatment.

Telegraph also notes that the Duke of Sussex last saw his father in person in February 2024. It was then that the King was diagnosed with cancer, and Harry urgently flew to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Clarence House, King Charles III's London residence. It is too early to talk about a full reconciliation, but in recent months there have been signs of a possible rapprochement.

