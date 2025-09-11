$41.120.13
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 13463 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 32148 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 76067 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
September 10, 01:15 PM • 42904 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 43850 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 40783 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 75862 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 95807 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72556 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, at Clarence House. This is their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months, which is seen as a turning point in their relationship.

Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years

The reunion is already seen as a turning point in the relationship between members of the British royal family.

Reports UNN with reference to Telegraph.

Details

Prince Harry met his father face-to-face for the first time in 19 months. The private meeting at Clarence House, the monarch's London residence, lasted almost an hour. The Duke of Sussex made no secret of his desire to reconcile with the King, the publication writes. So this reunion, though brief, will be seen as a turning point in the couple's relationship.

The publication emphasizes that numerous lawsuits and the tendency to express his feelings on television previously did not contribute to the establishment of relations. In May 2025, there was a long interview in which Prince Harry admitted that he had no idea how much time the King had left to live. At the same time, he expressed a clear desire for rapprochement.

I would like reconciliation with my family

- Harry said.

King Charles III currently has no public engagements - the monarch flew to London from Balmoral, where he was on vacation for weekly cancer treatment.

Telegraph also notes that the Duke of Sussex last saw his father in person in February 2024. It was then that the King was diagnosed with cancer, and Harry urgently flew to the UK.

Recall

In November 2024, on his 76th birthday, King Charles III opened two new food distribution centers to help those in need.

In March 2025, King Charles III of Great Britain spent some time in the hospital due to problems with side effects from cancer treatment. However, on the same day, the monarch was seen on the streets of London.

The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Clarence House, King Charles III's London residence. It is too early to talk about a full reconciliation, but in recent months there have been signs of a possible rapprochement.

UNN also reported that British Prince Harry announced a donation of $500,000 to support children affected by military actions in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

Ihor Telezhnikov

