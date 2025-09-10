Will there be a reconciliation between father and son: Prince Harry was seen near King Charles' residence

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Clarence House, King Charles III's London residence, amid reports that the estranged father and son were to have their first in-person meeting since February 2024. Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke of Sussex confirmed their reconciliation, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Rumors of a possible meeting between father and son had been growing during Harry's solitary trip to Britain this week for a series of charitable visits and events.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old Duke visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London. King Charles was in Scotland at the Balmoral estate, where he was spending the summer, but is believed to have returned to the British capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Charles and Harry last spent time together in February 2024, when the Duke rushed back to Britain for a 30-minute meeting after the King was diagnosed with cancer. Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, was unable to see his father when he returned in April for a court hearing regarding security arrangements in the UK, as Charles was on a state visit to Italy.

While it is too early to speak of a full reconciliation, signals of a possible rapprochement have emerged in recent months. As early as July, senior aides from both sides met in the British capital. At the time, this was believed to be an initial re-establishment of communication channels.

Estranged family

Family tensions reached a peak long before the Duke challenged the deterioration of his security level.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, claimed that a family member had expressed concern about the skin color of their first child, Prince Archie, before his birth. Meanwhile, Harry's controversial memoir contained several provocative accusations against his family, including that his brother, Prince William, physically assaulted him during an argument over Meghan.

In May, Harry shed light on ongoing family tensions when he told the BBC in an interview that his father had not spoken to him due to a legal dispute with the UK Home Office.

He shared his desire to mend bridges with the Windsor clan and acknowledged that "some members of my family will never forgive me for writing the book… they will never forgive me for many things," but added that he "would like reconciliation with my family."

"There's no point in continuing the fight," Harry said.

Addition

British Prince Harry announced a donation of $500,000 to support children affected by military actions in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

It is noted that the funds will be directed to projects of the World Health Organization, the charity Save the Children, and the Centre for Blast Injury Studies (CIS) at Imperial College London.

"No single organization can solve this problem alone. For children to survive and recover from blast injuries, cooperation between governments, science, medicine, humanitarian and human rights organizations is necessary," Harry said during a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in London.