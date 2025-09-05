$41.350.02
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 11680 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 20547 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 18316 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 32978 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 05:30 PM • 34283 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 49312 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41345 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Venislavskyi
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41290 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41532 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Prince William plans to remove Harry and Meghan from the monarchy: "They no longer fit into the future"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Prince William is considering gradually distancing Harry and Meghan from the British monarchy, aiming to create a “smaller and more cohesive” royal family. Kate Middleton has doubts about this decision, fearing a final breakdown in the brothers' relationship.

Prince William plans to remove Harry and Meghan from the monarchy: "They no longer fit into the future"

Prince William is considering gradually removing his brother Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from the British monarchy when he becomes king. According to RadarOnline sources, the future heir aims to create a "smaller and more cohesive" royal family, focused on him, Kate Middleton, their children, and a limited circle of senior dynasty members, writes UNN.

Details

Behind the scenes of the royal family's traditional trip to Balmoral, where Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate gathered this year, the fate of the Sussexes is being discussed. Insiders claim that there is even talk of stripping Harry and Meghan of their last royal privileges and titles.

For William, the summit is about the survival of the monarchy. He wants to streamline the institution, focusing on his family and the next generation. He envisions a future where it's him, Kate, their children, and a handful of working royals. Harry and Meghan simply no longer fit into this vision

— explained an insider

Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years09.07.25, 11:49 • 193976 views

Kate Middleton, however, has doubts. She supports her husband but fears that a radical decision will finally sever the brothers' relationship and forever close the path to reconciliation. 

She knows that Harry will perceive being stripped of his titles as a humiliation 

— say informed sources.

The situation is complicated by Harry's upcoming visit to London on September 8 for the WellChild Awards ceremony. He hopes for a meeting with his family, but the Palace avoids direct confrontation, fearing the prince's emotional reaction.

British Queen Camilla revealed how she fought off an attacker as a teenager01.09.25, 12:25 • 4691 view

The brothers' relationship has long been strained. After stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan gave a high-profile interview to Oprah Winfrey, where they accused the family of prejudice. And in his memoir "Spare," Harry mentioned a physical altercation with William and called Camilla a "dangerous player in the Palace."

Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid17.08.25, 14:21 • 128834 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Electricity
William, Prince of Wales
charity
Queen Camilla
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Charles III
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
London