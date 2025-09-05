Prince William plans to remove Harry and Meghan from the monarchy: "They no longer fit into the future"

Prince William is considering gradually removing his brother Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from the British monarchy when he becomes king. According to RadarOnline sources, the future heir aims to create a "smaller and more cohesive" royal family, focused on him, Kate Middleton, their children, and a limited circle of senior dynasty members, writes UNN.

Details

Behind the scenes of the royal family's traditional trip to Balmoral, where Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate gathered this year, the fate of the Sussexes is being discussed. Insiders claim that there is even talk of stripping Harry and Meghan of their last royal privileges and titles.

For William, the summit is about the survival of the monarchy. He wants to streamline the institution, focusing on his family and the next generation. He envisions a future where it's him, Kate, their children, and a handful of working royals. Harry and Meghan simply no longer fit into this vision — explained an insider

Kate Middleton, however, has doubts. She supports her husband but fears that a radical decision will finally sever the brothers' relationship and forever close the path to reconciliation.

She knows that Harry will perceive being stripped of his titles as a humiliation — say informed sources.

The situation is complicated by Harry's upcoming visit to London on September 8 for the WellChild Awards ceremony. He hopes for a meeting with his family, but the Palace avoids direct confrontation, fearing the prince's emotional reaction.

The brothers' relationship has long been strained. After stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan gave a high-profile interview to Oprah Winfrey, where they accused the family of prejudice. And in his memoir "Spare," Harry mentioned a physical altercation with William and called Camilla a "dangerous player in the Palace."

