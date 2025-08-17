$41.450.00
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

King Charles III of Great Britain modernized his Sandringham residence by installing a 2.3-hectare solar farm. It powers the entire estate and supplies the surplus to the national grid.

Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid

King Charles III of Great Britain has transformed his Sandringham residence into an environmentally modern estate: a 2.3-hectare solar farm provides energy for the entire house and even a part of the national grid.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Gala.

Details

King Charles III, known for his commitment to environmental protection, has built a large-scale facility in Sandringham aimed at saving money. He installed numerous solar panels, which led the Daily Mail to call him the "Sun King."

The tabloid notes:

The environmentally conscious monarch's new solar farm in Norfolk powers his entire Sandringham estate, with a small portion remaining to feed the national grid.

Addition

According to British media reports, Charles III began installing "2,000 panels on a former horse pasture behind the royal residence" last October.

The solar farm covers an area of 2.3 hectares and provides Sandringham House with a total of 2.1 MW of carbon-free energy.

Its lifespan is 40 years, after which the field will be returned to horse pasture

— Rebecca English explains to the Daily Mail.

She added that the panels, "made of tempered glass and mounted on a steel structure," do not disturb the landscape as they are hidden behind large trees.

The Sun newspaper first mentioned in December last year the solar panels installed by King Charles at Sandringham, which should help the royal family save significantly.

The King has been talking about fighting climate change for decades. He practices what he preaches and does everything in his power

— a source told British media.

During his visit to France, Charles III delivered a speech in the Senate, where ecology played a key role. He called for protecting the world from "climate change and catastrophic destruction of nature," "the greatest existential challenge of all."

Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years09.07.25, 11:49 • 193837 views

Alona Utkina

