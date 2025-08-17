Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid

King Charles III of Great Britain has transformed his Sandringham residence into an environmentally modern estate: a 2.3-hectare solar farm provides energy for the entire house and even a part of the national grid.

King Charles III, known for his commitment to environmental protection, has built a large-scale facility in Sandringham aimed at saving money. He installed numerous solar panels, which led the Daily Mail to call him the "Sun King."

The environmentally conscious monarch's new solar farm in Norfolk powers his entire Sandringham estate, with a small portion remaining to feed the national grid.

According to British media reports, Charles III began installing "2,000 panels on a former horse pasture behind the royal residence" last October.

The solar farm covers an area of 2.3 hectares and provides Sandringham House with a total of 2.1 MW of carbon-free energy.

Its lifespan is 40 years, after which the field will be returned to horse pasture — Rebecca English explains to the Daily Mail.

She added that the panels, "made of tempered glass and mounted on a steel structure," do not disturb the landscape as they are hidden behind large trees.

The Sun newspaper first mentioned in December last year the solar panels installed by King Charles at Sandringham, which should help the royal family save significantly.

The King has been talking about fighting climate change for decades. He practices what he preaches and does everything in his power — a source told British media.

During his visit to France, Charles III delivered a speech in the Senate, where ecology played a key role. He called for protecting the world from "climate change and catastrophic destruction of nature," "the greatest existential challenge of all."

