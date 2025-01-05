Neil Young confirms headlining gig at Glastonbury 2025 after being canceled due to a mistake

Canadian musician Neil Young has confirmed that he will headline this year's Glastonbury festival. In his blog post, he explained that he initially decided to refuse to participate due to an “error in the information” he received.

This was reported by The Guardian , UNNand UNN .

Details

Luckily, the festival is back on our itinerary and we're looking forward to performing there! We hope to see you there! - he wrote, without disclosing what exactly was the “mistake”.

Festival organizer Emily Eavis immediately reacted to the news on Instagram and wrote that it was a great start to the year. She added that Neil Young is an artist who is very “close to our hearts at Glastonbury.

He does things his way, and that's why we love him. We can't wait to welcome him back to the main stage in June - said the organizer.

Young will join Rod Stewart and Nile Rodgers, who have already confirmed their participation in the 2025 festival.

Earlier this week, Young said that he decided to refuse to perform at the festival because he considered Glastonbury to be “under corporate control” due to its partnership with the BBC.

We were told that the BBC is now a partner of the festival and wants us to do a lot of things in a way we don't like - he wrote on his website.

However, the BBC has been a partner of the festival since 1997, and a representative of the TV channel said they were looking forward to further announcements. Tickets for this year's festival sold out in 35 minutes after the sale began in November.

The official announcement of the headliners is expected in March, and the full list of participants will be revealed closer to June. Among the likely participants are The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo.

The festival's recently published financial reports showed that its revenues doubled over the year, and the organizers spent £5.2 million on charity and £3.7 million on the purchase of new land.

Neil Young, now 79 years old, also confirmed that his band Chrome Hearts is working on a new album, probably called Talking to the Trees, and it is produced by Lou Adler.

Add

Glastonbury is one of the largest and most famous music festivals in the world, which takes place annually in Somerset, England.

It was founded back in 1970 and has since become a symbol of the diversity of musical genres: you can hear rock, pop, electronic music, folk, hip-hop and much more. The festival gathers thousands of people from all over the world and is famous not only for its world-class artists, but also for its unique atmosphere and a large number of cultural events.

Among the stars who have performed at Glastonbury are Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, and others.

Recall

The Coachella music festival has announced the headliners for 2025 two months earlier. Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and Green Day will be the main headliners of the festival to be held in April.

An elite food festival in Los Angeles turned into a mass poisoning.