Neil Young confirms headlining gig at Glastonbury 2025 after being canceled due to a mistake

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50969 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147646 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127515 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135129 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134117 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110699 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164181 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104459 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130696 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129474 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 37178 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 98788 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102072 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147624 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171257 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164168 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191920 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181139 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129474 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142913 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134537 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151719 views
Neil Young confirms headlining gig at Glastonbury 2025 after being canceled due to a mistake

Neil Young confirms headlining gig at Glastonbury 2025 after being canceled due to a mistake

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78661 views

Canadian musician Neil Young has confirmed his participation as a headliner at Glastonbury 2025 after previously refusing to perform. The artist denied his concerns about the BBC's “corporate control” over the festival.

Canadian musician Neil Young has confirmed that he will headline this year's Glastonbury festival. In his blog post, he explained that he initially decided to refuse to participate due to an “error in the information” he received.

This was reported by The Guardian , UNNand UNN .

Details

Luckily, the festival is back on our itinerary and we're looking forward to performing there! We hope to see you there!

- he wrote, without disclosing what exactly was the “mistake”.

Festival organizer Emily Eavis immediately reacted to the news on Instagram and wrote that it was a great start to the year. She added that Neil Young is an artist who is very “close to our hearts at Glastonbury.

He does things his way, and that's why we love him. We can't wait to welcome him back to the main stage in June

- said the organizer.

Young will join Rod Stewart and Nile Rodgers, who have already confirmed their participation in the 2025 festival.

Earlier this week, Young said that he decided to refuse to perform at the festival because he considered Glastonbury to be “under corporate control” due to its partnership with the BBC.

We were told that the BBC is now a partner of the festival and wants us to do a lot of things in a way we don't like

- he wrote on his website.

However, the BBC has been a partner of the festival since 1997, and a representative of the TV channel said they were looking forward to further announcements. Tickets for this year's festival sold out in 35 minutes after the sale began in November.

The official announcement of the headliners is expected in March, and the full list of participants will be revealed closer to June. Among the likely participants are The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo.

The festival's recently published financial reports showed that its revenues doubled over the year, and the organizers spent £5.2 million on charity and £3.7 million on the purchase of new land.

Neil Young, now 79 years old, also confirmed that his band Chrome Hearts is working on a new album, probably called Talking to the Trees, and it is produced by Lou Adler.

Glastonbury is one of the largest and most famous music festivals in the world, which takes place annually in Somerset, England.

It was founded back in 1970 and has since become a symbol of the diversity of musical genres: you can hear rock, pop, electronic music, folk, hip-hop and much more. The festival gathers thousands of people from all over the world and is famous not only for its world-class artists, but also for its unique atmosphere and a large number of cultural events.

Among the stars who have performed at Glastonbury are Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, and others.

The Coachella music festival has announced the headliners for 2025 two months earlier. Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and Green Day will be the main headliners of the festival to be held in April.

An elite food festival in Los Angeles turned into a mass poisoning

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

lady-gagaLady Gaga
anhliiaEngland
los-angelesLos Angeles

