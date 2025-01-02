Rada to consider reasons for monopoly in the market of headbands for butterfly people

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health has not completed its consideration of the issue of providing patients with epidermolysis bullosa with special medical bandages. According to Committee member Valeriy Zub, the issue remains under control, and the Ministry of Health has been given two weeks to review the comments and prepare proposals.

At its meeting on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health considered the situation with the provision of bullous epidermolysis patients with bandages. During the discussion, representatives of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine pointed out that there is currently no competition in the market, which indicates a monopoly of the Swedish company Molnlycke Health Care and systemic corruption

“We raised this topic, voiced all the comments made by MPs and representatives of public organizations. The Ministry of Health was given two weeks to study everything and prepare a decision. We will return to this issue after the holidays,” Zub said in an exclusive comment to UNN.

According to the MP, providing patients with high-quality medicines that meet their needs is a priority. Particular attention will be paid to the analysis of the procurement process to avoid the formation of a monopoly in the market.

“We have to buy the bandages that are really the best, that fit best... We need a special type of bandage here,” said Valeriy Zub.

In addition, he said, it is necessary to deal with the monopoly that has developed in the market.

“We have instructed the Ministry of Health to study this issue so that a monopoly is not formed and we do not buy something that is not suitable for our patients. This issue is under control,” Zub emphasized.

UNN launched an investigationto find out how the Swedish company Molnlycke Health Care, which specializes in the production of dressings, managed to create a monopoly in the Ukrainian market. After all, the manufacturer has secured absolute dominance in public tenders for the purchase of wound care products for patients with epidermolysis bullosa. For example, they are trying to prevent a Ukrainian manufacturer from entering the market that offers the same super-thin dressings, but at four times the price. A previous analysis revealed a possible conflict of interest in tender procurement through the public association headed by Tetiana Kulesha. In particular, there are reasonable suspicions that Molnlycke Health Care uses Kulesha to lobby for its own bandages.

For reference: Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare genetic disorder that makes the skin extremely fragile. Such patients are also called butterfly people. Even a slight mechanical impact can cause blisters, open wounds and scars on their skin. This disorder affects not only the skin but also the nails, hair, and mucous membranes. Treatment includes special wound care, the use of protective dressings, drug therapy, and surgery in severe cases. Due to the significant impact on patients' quality of life, ensuring access to the necessary care is critical.