Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this

The work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau from the very beginning has not demonstrated effectiveness and transparency, but has been accompanied by scandals. And today, the body has generally turned into a branch of the FSB, which its defenders are silent about. Political scientist Taras Zahorodniy expressed this opinion in a comment to UNN.

"This bill is a step towards finally taking control of a structure that for some reason began to turn into a branch of the FSB," the political scientist emphasized, commenting on the parliament's adoption of the bill "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances in martial law" (No. 12414).

Zahorodniy also drew attention to the fact that those who opposed the adoption of the law somehow forgot about the context in which it was considered - cooperation with the bodies of the aggressor country.

"For some reason, the topic of working for the FSB was forgotten. They somehow do not comment on this context," Zahorodniy noted.

In addition, the political scientist emphasized that NABU demonstrated its inefficiency and lack of transparency. He recalled, in particular, the case of former Minister of Ecology Mykola Zlochevsky and his company Burisma, who entered into a plea bargain and whose verdict was classified.

"Where is the transparency here, where is the fight against corruption? These are not isolated cases when people were released," the expert noted and added that all this plays into the hands of corrupt officials who understand that they can do whatever they want.

The political scientist also noted that in 10 years of activity, one audit of NABU was conducted, which covered a period of six months of work, and in which even international experts did not see the body's influence on the fight against corruption.

"Therefore, I believe that this is a matter of control, and a matter of work efficiency, and a matter of Ukraine having to be responsible for its own bodies.

In addition, we somehow broadly interpret the issue of independence. When the issue of independence was raised, it is an American term. But the problem is that independent in the American interpretation means that the body is subordinate to Congress. And is under the control of Congress. And we don't know what people in NABU are doing. And they have already gotten into scandals with cryptocurrency, and recorded assets of detectives, and much more. It's just that everything has come out now," the expert believes.

He positively assesses the adoption of the mentioned bill, as it nullifies the status of "special bodies" for NABU and SAP, whose defenders shout that even the SBU cannot search them within the framework of counterintelligence activities.

"Everything will become more transparent. Now it is possible to conduct audits in general, what was happening there, what was the workload of investigators, the murky cases they accompanied, and much more," the expert believes.

Regarding fears of criticism from international partners, Zahorodniy advises asking them why there was no proper audit of NABU and who is responsible for the formation of these bodies, where FSB agents were found?

"And summon for questioning international experts who were involved in this. Including public activists who were involved in this.

What will they say? That we should not fight against FSB agents? Let them understand that Ukraine is fighting a war. First of all, our priority is to fight against Russian agents. If they were not able to organize this, then what questions do they have for us?" the political scientist summarized.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances in martial law." The document was supported by 263 people's deputies.

The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

According to the amendments to the draft law, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents and other information of pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to give written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. First of all, this refers to providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a set deadline and method of execution.

In addition, the Prosecutor General will be able to transfer cases under the jurisdiction of one pre-trial investigation body to another pre-trial investigation body "in case of ineffective pre-trial investigation or in the presence of objective circumstances that make it impossible for the relevant body to function."