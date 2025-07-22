$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 3632 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 12205 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 15640 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 23271 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 28590 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM • 27995 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
10:50 AM • 24187 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 31555 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM • 56273 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
July 22, 06:19 AM • 104125 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
67%
743mm
Popular news
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 95430 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all detailsJuly 22, 07:00 AM • 44779 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 92356 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talksJuly 22, 07:38 AM • 48919 views
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP10:41 AM • 58149 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 37378 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 92713 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 95786 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 104125 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 135970 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Hakan Fidan
Rustem Umerov
Yorgos Lanthimos
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
China
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 154341 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 247591 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 261215 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 256126 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 254469 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12226 views

Political scientist Taras Zahorodnii claims that NABU has become an FSB branch, and its work is ineffective and non-transparent. The adopted bill No. 12414 will allow controlling NABU and SAP, which will make their activities more transparent.

Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this

The work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau from the very beginning has not demonstrated effectiveness and transparency, but has been accompanied by scandals. And today, the body has generally turned into a branch of the FSB, which its defenders are silent about. Political scientist Taras Zahorodniy expressed this opinion in a comment to UNN.

"This bill is a step towards finally taking control of a structure that for some reason began to turn into a branch of the FSB," the political scientist emphasized, commenting on the parliament's adoption of the bill "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances in martial law" (No. 12414).

Zahorodniy also drew attention to the fact that those who opposed the adoption of the law somehow forgot about the context in which it was considered - cooperation with the bodies of the aggressor country.

"For some reason, the topic of working for the FSB was forgotten. They somehow do not comment on this context," Zahorodniy noted.

In addition, the political scientist emphasized that NABU demonstrated its inefficiency and lack of transparency. He recalled, in particular, the case of former Minister of Ecology Mykola Zlochevsky and his company Burisma, who entered into a plea bargain and whose verdict was classified.

"Where is the transparency here, where is the fight against corruption? These are not isolated cases when people were released," the expert noted and added that all this plays into the hands of corrupt officials who understand that they can do whatever they want.

The political scientist also noted that in 10 years of activity, one audit of NABU was conducted, which covered a period of six months of work, and in which even international experts did not see the body's influence on the fight against corruption.

"Therefore, I believe that this is a matter of control, and a matter of work efficiency, and a matter of Ukraine having to be responsible for its own bodies.

In addition, we somehow broadly interpret the issue of independence. When the issue of independence was raised, it is an American term. But the problem is that independent in the American interpretation means that the body is subordinate to Congress. And is under the control of Congress. And we don't know what people in NABU are doing. And they have already gotten into scandals with cryptocurrency, and recorded assets of detectives, and much more. It's just that everything has come out now," the expert believes.

He positively assesses the adoption of the mentioned bill, as it nullifies the status of "special bodies" for NABU and SAP, whose defenders shout that even the SBU cannot search them within the framework of counterintelligence activities.

"Everything will become more transparent. Now it is possible to conduct audits in general, what was happening there, what was the workload of investigators, the murky cases they accompanied, and much more," the expert believes.

Regarding fears of criticism from international partners, Zahorodniy advises asking them why there was no proper audit of NABU and who is responsible for the formation of these bodies, where FSB agents were found?

"And summon for questioning international experts who were involved in this. Including public activists who were involved in this.

What will they say? That we should not fight against FSB agents? Let them understand that Ukraine is fighting a war. First of all, our priority is to fight against Russian agents. If they were not able to organize this, then what questions do they have for us?" the political scientist summarized.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances in martial law." The document was supported by 263 people's deputies.

The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

According to the amendments to the draft law, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents and other information of pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to give written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. First of all, this refers to providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a set deadline and method of execution.

In addition, the Prosecutor General will be able to transfer cases under the jurisdiction of one pre-trial investigation body to another pre-trial investigation body "in case of ineffective pre-trial investigation or in the presence of objective circumstances that make it impossible for the relevant body to function."

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
United States Congress
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9