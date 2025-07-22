The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, documented new facts of leakage of confidential information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the OPG.

As reported, within the framework of the investigation on suspicion of MP from "OPZZh" Fedir Khrystenko of state treason, during searches in the dwelling where his close relatives currently reside, law enforcement officers seized materials of covert investigative actions regarding persons involved in criminal proceedings that are under NABU's jurisdiction, as well as dozens of personal questionnaires of candidates for detective positions at the Bureau. Among them were cards with data on some current and former NABU employees.

It was established that among the documents is the personal file of one of the heads of the interregional department of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. According to the investigation, he had contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and facilitated illegal foreign economic activity related to the Russian Federation. Also found was the questionnaire of former NABU detective Timur Arshavin, who left the territory of Ukraine in 2024 through unauthorized checkpoints. - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Addition

On July 20, Fedir Khrystenko was заочно informed of suspicion of state treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as abuse of influence (Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, Khrystenko was recruited by representatives of the Russian special services back during Viktor Yanukovych's presidency. He maintained ties with former functionaries of the so-called "DPR" and contacted representatives of the Russian FSB.

It was also established that Khrystenko had informal relations with certain NABU officials, including the head of one of NABU's detective units and his subordinates. According to the investigation materials, this concerns possible assistance in the escape abroad of one of the persons involved in large-scale economic crimes, in particular, Ihor Kolomoisky's business partner.

Recall

In total, SBU, SBI, and OPG employees conducted more than 70 searches against NABU employees the day before.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial department of detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding Russia. He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko.

Also, an employee of the NABU Central Office, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2", was detained.

According to the investigation, the curator of the NABU employee was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.