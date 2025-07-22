$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 6764 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 15529 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 30858 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 17827 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 27568 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 21646 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 36873 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 127066 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 64034 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94123 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.5m/s
52%
743mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 27052 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 29743 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 24901 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikesJuly 22, 01:47 AM • 23111 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 26867 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 21279 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 22620 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 30846 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 92268 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 127056 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 130222 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 224400 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 239943 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 236315 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 236072 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6796 views

Law enforcement officers documented new facts of confidential information leakage from NABU. During searches at the relatives of MP Khrystenko, materials of covert investigative actions and personal questionnaires of NABU candidates and employees were seized.

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, documented new facts of leakage of confidential information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the OPG. 

As reported, within the framework of the investigation on suspicion of MP from "OPZZh" Fedir Khrystenko of state treason, during searches in the dwelling where his close relatives currently reside, law enforcement officers seized materials of covert investigative actions regarding persons involved in criminal proceedings that are under NABU's jurisdiction, as well as dozens of personal questionnaires of candidates for detective positions at the Bureau. Among them were cards with data on some current and former NABU employees.

It was established that among the documents is the personal file of one of the heads of the interregional department of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. According to the investigation, he had contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and facilitated illegal foreign economic activity related to the Russian Federation. Also found was the questionnaire of former NABU detective Timur Arshavin, who left the territory of Ukraine in 2024 through unauthorized checkpoints.

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement. 

Addition 

On July 20, Fedir Khrystenko was заочно informed of suspicion of state treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as abuse of influence (Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, Khrystenko was recruited by representatives of the Russian special services back during Viktor Yanukovych's presidency. He maintained ties with former functionaries of the so-called "DPR" and contacted representatives of the Russian FSB.

It was also established that Khrystenko had informal relations with certain NABU officials, including the head of one of NABU's detective units and his subordinates. According to the investigation materials, this concerns possible assistance in the escape abroad of one of the persons involved in large-scale economic crimes, in particular, Ihor Kolomoisky's business partner.

Recall 

In total, SBU, SBI, and OPG employees conducted more than 70 searches against NABU employees the day before.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial department of detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding Russia. He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko. 

Also, an employee of the NABU Central Office, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2", was detained.

According to the investigation, the curator of the NABU employee was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Igor Kolomoisky
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Crimea
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9