Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction

Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities on the night of July 22. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naftogaz group.

Details

This is exclusively an act of terrorism, with which the enemy seeks to intimidate Ukrainians and break our will. The terrorists' goal is obvious — to weaken Ukraine, disrupt preparations for winter, and create problems with gas supply for Ukrainians during the cold weather. - stated Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The aftermath is currently being dealt with. Teams of specialists are working on site, he added.

Recall

On the morning of July 22, Russian troops shelled the village of Sadove, Kherson region. As a result of the strike, a 52-year-old man died - he was in the yard at the time of the shelling.

UNN also reported that on July 22, Russians shelled Sumy, hitting the Kovpakivskyi district. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, and windows were also broken in educational and medical institutions.