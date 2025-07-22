$41.820.07
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:59 PM
12:27 PM
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
10:50 AM
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
08:08 AM
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
July 22, 06:19 AM
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
July 22, 06:15 AM
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Popular news
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 75664 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all detailsJuly 22, 07:00 AM • 34429 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 72175 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talksJuly 22, 07:38 AM • 38476 views
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP10:41 AM • 37041 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 26940 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 73043 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 76464 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 94074 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 126163 views
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 148926 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 242427 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 256436 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 251688 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 250342 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 10359 views

On the night of July 22, Russian troops attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities.

Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities on the night of July 22. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naftogaz group.

Details

This is exclusively an act of terrorism, with which the enemy seeks to intimidate Ukrainians and break our will. The terrorists' goal is obvious — to weaken Ukraine, disrupt preparations for winter, and create problems with gas supply for Ukrainians during the cold weather.

- stated Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The aftermath is currently being dealt with. Teams of specialists are working on site, he added.

Recall

On the morning of July 22, Russian troops shelled the village of Sadove, Kherson region. As a result of the strike, a 52-year-old man died - he was in the yard at the time of the shelling.

UNN also reported that on July 22, Russians shelled Sumy, hitting the Kovpakivskyi district. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, and windows were also broken in educational and medical institutions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

