Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
Commander of the "Lyut" brigade Maksym Kazban died in a car accident in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2612 views

Maksym Kazban, commander of the National Police of Ukraine's Joint Assault Brigade "Lyut", died today in a car accident in Donetsk region.

Today, Maksym Kazban, commander of the United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut", died. This was reported by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, as reported by UNN.

Today, Maksym Kazban, commander of the United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut", died in a car accident in Donetsk region. A man of honor and word. Of courage and strength of spirit. The one whom hundreds followed in the hardest times… A true warrior and patriot of his country 

- Vyhivskyi wrote.

A police officer died in Kharkiv region due to an enemy FPV drone attack24.05.25, 11:25 • 3469 views

The head of the National Police expressed condolences to the family, friends of Maksym Kazban and "all police officers who were lucky enough to know him."

Rest in peace, Maksym. Honor. Forever in service… 

- Vyhivskyi summarized.

Reference

Maksym Kazban began his journey in 2014 as part of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade. He took an active part in resisting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, namely:

- the advance of the enemy from the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in the area of the settlement of Henichesk along the Arabat Spit;

- the liberation of the settlement of Lyman;

- in battles in the areas of the settlements of Siversk – Zakotne;

- June – August, restraining the advance of Russian troops across the state border of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Dyakove, during which they were surrounded, in which they remained for a month and a half;

- conducting a raid on the occupied territories of Donetsk region;

- for about 6 months, he participated in the planning and management of enemy fire damage during defensive operations at Donetsk airport.

Later, from 2015, he served in the unit of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, where he repeatedly participated in special operational and combat measures in the ATO zone and during the full-scale war with the Russian Federation.

One of them was a special operation near Chornobaivka, during which Russian troops suffered significant losses, the command staff, weapons and equipment located at the airfield were destroyed.

From July 2023, he held the position of first deputy commander of the brigade. Under his leadership, many assault operations were carried out. He organized the planning and management of assault actions of units, as a result of which the settlement of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, was liberated and returned under the control of Ukraine.

He also planned and ensured reconnaissance, offensive, assault and defensive operations in the area of the settlements of Kurdyumivka, Maiorsk, Donetsk region. He personally adjusted artillery fire.

From September 2024 – commander of the "Lyut" brigade.

Under his leadership, the warriors of the brigade were the first to meet the enemy in the Toretsk direction. They went through the fiercest battles and did not give the enemy a single meter of our land without a fight.

He was awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi II and III degrees, the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine", the SBU breastplate "For Courage", the breastplate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Steel Cross", and was twice awarded the "Firearms" distinction.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
