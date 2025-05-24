A police officer died in Kharkiv region due to an enemy FPV drone attack

In the Kharkiv direction, a Kharkiv region policeman died as a result of an attack by Russian troops with FPV drones while performing a combat mission, the GUNP in the region reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"On May 23, in the Kharkiv direction, while performing a combat mission to repel and deter the armed aggression of the enemy, a group of policemen came under fire from enemy strike FPV drones. Among them was police sergeant Yuriy Baranov. The policeman received serious injuries. He was taken to a medical center, where, unfortunately, he died," the report said.

"The policeman will forever remain 35. His wife was left without a husband, his 11-year-old daughter without a father, and his mother without a son. Yuriy was an example of courage and honor. The leadership and staff of the Kharkiv region police express their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Eternal memory to the hero! Forever in the ranks..." - the police of the region noted.

Addition

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, 6 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes in the Kharkiv region last day.

"As a result of enemy shelling, four people died and seven more were injured," the Kharkiv region police said.

According to the head of the RMA, as a result of shelling in the city of Kupyansk, two 60-year-old men died, a 49-year-old man was injured; in the city of Chuguev, a 33-year-old woman died, a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Staryi Saltiv, men aged 45 and 47 were injured; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 78-year-old woman died, and women aged 61 and 80 were injured.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 3 missiles; 4 KABs; 2 fpv drones; 6 Geran-2 UAVs; 9 UAVs (type to be specified).

During the day, civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in the Kupyansk district, 10 private houses, a building of a communal enterprise, 2 cars, and a warehouse were damaged; in the Chuguev district, a private house, a warehouse, and a truck crane were damaged; in the Izyum district, 3 private houses were damaged.