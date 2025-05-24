A police officer died in Kharkiv region due to an enemy FPV drone attack

$41.500.00
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers
08:00 AM • 9938 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 13903 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 79944 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 87911 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 65089 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 77903 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 67717 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53088 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51997 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46988 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

Publications
Exclusives
Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas

May 23, 11:19 PM • 13607 views

In a large-scale special operation, a cybercriminal network from the Russian Federation that infected 300,000 computers worldwide has been exposed

May 24, 01:54 AM • 6816 views

Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

May 24, 02:22 AM • 9822 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

May 24, 02:43 AM • 14426 views

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 6148 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 9938 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 79944 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 174091 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 268103 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 348322 views
Vitali Klitschko

Rustem Umerov

Kash Patel

Emmanuel Bonne

Kyiv

Kyiv Oblast

Italy

Donetsk Oblast

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 11718 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 13055 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 17846 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 26520 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 29024 views
Shahed-136

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Forbes

9K720 Iskander

A police officer died in Kharkiv region due to an enemy FPV drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

In the Kharkiv direction, a group of police officers came under fire from FPV drones. Police Sergeant Yuriy Baranov received serious injuries and died at a medical center.

A police officer died in Kharkiv region due to an enemy FPV drone attack

In the Kharkiv direction, a Kharkiv region policeman died as a result of an attack by Russian troops with FPV drones while performing a combat mission, the GUNP in the region reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"On May 23, in the Kharkiv direction, while performing a combat mission to repel and deter the armed aggression of the enemy, a group of policemen came under fire from enemy strike FPV drones. Among them was police sergeant Yuriy Baranov. The policeman received serious injuries. He was taken to a medical center, where, unfortunately, he died," the report said.

"The policeman will forever remain 35. His wife was left without a husband, his 11-year-old daughter without a father, and his mother without a son. Yuriy was an example of courage and honor. The leadership and staff of the Kharkiv region police express their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Eternal memory to the hero! Forever in the ranks..." - the police of the region noted.

Addition

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, 6 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes in the Kharkiv region last day.

"As a result of enemy shelling, four people died and seven more were injured," the Kharkiv region police said.

According to the head of the RMA, as a result of shelling in the city of Kupyansk, two 60-year-old men died, a 49-year-old man was injured; in the city of Chuguev, a 33-year-old woman died, a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Staryi Saltiv, men aged 45 and 47 were injured; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 78-year-old woman died, and women aged 61 and 80 were injured.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 3 missiles; 4 KABs; 2 fpv drones; 6 Geran-2 UAVs; 9 UAVs (type to be specified).

During the day, civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in the Kupyansk district, 10 private houses, a building of a communal enterprise, 2 cars, and a warehouse were damaged; in the Chuguev district, a private house, a warehouse, and a truck crane were damaged; in the Izyum district, 3 private houses were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
