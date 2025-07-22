Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died

Heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne has died weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and performing a grand farewell concert for fans, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

In a statement, Ozzy Osbourne's family said he died "surrounded by love."

"You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart," the 76-year-old musician told the audience, performing from a throne on stage at Villa Park — a concert organized for his "final bow," along with performances by some of his favorite bands, including Metallica and Guns'n'Roses.

Osbourne was a pioneer of heavy metal with Black Sabbath before achieving massive success on his own. He was known for hits like Iron Man, Paranoid, War Pigs, Crazy Train, and Changes, both with the band and as a solo star.

The singer also found another kind of fame through the 2000s MTV reality show "The Osbournes," which chronicled the somewhat chaotic life of the star, who grew up in Birmingham, in Los Angeles with his wife Sharon and their two children, Kelly and Jack.

Addendum

The musician had Parkinson's disease, and in recent years he suffered from other health problems, including complications from injuries sustained in a fall in 2019.

After being forced to cancel touring shows, he made a one-off surprise appearance on stage in Birmingham to close the Commonwealth Games in 2022. The Villa Park concert was announced earlier this year by Sharon, who said she was determined to give fans "the perfect farewell."

During his career, Osbourne was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame and the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – twice for both acts, with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist.

He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as on Broad Street in Birmingham, an Ivor Novello Award, and five Grammy Awards from 12 nominations. In addition, over the years he has received other awards, such as the "Godlike Genius" award from NME and the "Living Legend" award from Classic Rock.

Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon and children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, as well as two older children, Jessica and Louis, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, and grandchildren.