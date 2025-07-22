$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 874 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 15883 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 40973 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 41266 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 41142 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 49105 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 42641 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 36402 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 26328 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 32834 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.1m/s
86%
743mm
Popular news
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAPJuly 22, 10:41 AM • 111692 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 73905 views
Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayor01:18 PM • 9308 views
Court arrested father of NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov03:14 PM • 5714 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 18279 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 74421 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 133601 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 131689 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 128744 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 160503 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Bongbong Marcos
Grant Shapps
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
France
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 18786 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 167807 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 260243 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 272854 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 267033 views
Actual
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178
Lancet (loitering munition)

Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, weeks after reuniting with Black Sabbath and performing a grand farewell concert. The musician, known for hits like Iron Man and Crazy Train, died "surrounded by love."

Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died

Heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne has died weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and performing a grand farewell concert for fans, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

In a statement, Ozzy Osbourne's family said he died "surrounded by love."

"You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart," the 76-year-old musician told the audience, performing from a throne on stage at Villa Park — a concert organized for his "final bow," along with performances by some of his favorite bands, including Metallica and Guns'n'Roses.

Osbourne was a pioneer of heavy metal with Black Sabbath before achieving massive success on his own. He was known for hits like Iron Man, Paranoid, War Pigs, Crazy Train, and Changes, both with the band and as a solo star.

The singer also found another kind of fame through the 2000s MTV reality show "The Osbournes," which chronicled the somewhat chaotic life of the star, who grew up in Birmingham, in Los Angeles with his wife Sharon and their two children, Kelly and Jack.

Addendum

The musician had Parkinson's disease, and in recent years he suffered from other health problems, including complications from injuries sustained in a fall in 2019.

After being forced to cancel touring shows, he made a one-off surprise appearance on stage in Birmingham to close the Commonwealth Games in 2022. The Villa Park concert was announced earlier this year by Sharon, who said she was determined to give fans "the perfect farewell."

During his career, Osbourne was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame and the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – twice for both acts, with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist.

He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as on Broad Street in Birmingham, an Ivor Novello Award, and five Grammy Awards from 12 nominations. In addition, over the years he has received other awards, such as the "Godlike Genius" award from NME and the "Living Legend" award from Classic Rock.

Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon and children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, as well as two older children, Jessica and Louis, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, and grandchildren.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9