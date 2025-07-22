Zelenskyy signed a law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law №12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP. This was reported by UNN with reference to the card of the draft law on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As is known, today, July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law № 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances in conditions of martial law". The document was supported by 263 people's deputies.

The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

According to the amendments to the draft law, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to issue written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. First of all, this refers to providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a set deadline and method of execution.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko commented on the changes to the legislation adopted today, which, in particular, concern the work of prosecutor's offices in conditions of martial law. He noted, in particular, that the legislative changes concern personnel issues that make it possible to strengthen the personnel potential of prosecutor's offices.

People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy Volodymyr Vatras noted that draft law № 12414, in his opinion, restores Ukrainian legal subjectivity and balance to the law enforcement system.

