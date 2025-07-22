$41.820.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The SBU will continue to eradicate Russian agents in any state body of Ukraine: Maliuk at a meeting with representatives of G7 member countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk announced the priority of combating Russian agents, particularly in NABU, where on July 21, a "mole" and head of interregional departments were detained. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed the legality of the collected evidence, and G7 representatives received comprehensive answers regarding the special operation.

The SBU will continue to eradicate Russian agents in any state body of Ukraine: Maliuk at a meeting with representatives of G7 member countries

The priority task of the SBU in wartime conditions is to combat Russian agents and prevent the influence of enemy special services on any state bodies of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk at a meeting with representatives of G7 member countries, which was also attended by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko and head of the SBI Oleksiy Sukhachov, reports UNN.

In the conditions of a full-scale war, the presence of Russian agents in any state body is completely unacceptable. There are no exceptions for us, we will continue to eradicate enemy influence anywhere. NABU needs to be cleansed of the influence of enemy special services. And we will continue to do this together with the leadership of the Bureau, actively helping them in this 

- said Malyuk.

He emphasized that the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office have collected a thorough evidence base for all suspected NABU employees. In particular, yesterday, July 21, the SBU detained a Russian "mole" in one of the elite units of the Bureau, as well as the head of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, suspected of aiding the aggressor state. In addition, an in absentia suspicion of treason was announced against the fugitive MP from OPZZh Fedir Khrystenko, who, according to the investigation, had a direct influence on the activities of the anti-corruption body.

OPZZh MP Khrystenko exposed as FSB resident influencing NABU

Proper procedural guidance was carried out and the legality of all collected evidence was verified. All investigative actions were carried out in full compliance with the requirements of current legislation. The court also confirmed the legality of the obtained evidence and the validity of the suspicions. For the Office of the Prosecutor General, as well as for colleagues from the SBU and the SBI, compliance with the law is paramount. And we act exclusively within the limits and in the manner prescribed by law 

- noted Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Representatives of the G7 countries received comprehensive answers to their questions regarding the work of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and, in particular, the recent special operation of the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

The SBI, SBU and Prosecutor General's Office continue their joint work to combat crimes in the highest echelons of power. And we will perform our work efficiently regardless of which structures and positions our figures work in 

– noted the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksiy Sukhachov.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for Bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances in wartime conditions." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, together with the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk and the director of the SBI Oleksiy Sukhachov, spoke with G7 representatives. International partners received comprehensive answers regarding the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence on NABU.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
