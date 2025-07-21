$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 0 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 7094 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 26716 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 74140 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 76054 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 152605 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 148665 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 102498 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 65008 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 166174 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.1m/s
62%
743mm
Popular news
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 35270 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 34528 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 43814 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 47054 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 28611 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 313106 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 233998 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 298703 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 315792 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 493002 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 69797 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 166174 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 186408 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 186275 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 188946 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

OPZZh MP Khrystenko exposed as FSB resident influencing NABU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1620 views

Current People's Deputy from OPZZh, Fedir Khrystenko, has been exposed for high treason. According to the investigation, he was an FSB resident and was responsible for strengthening Russian influence on NABU.

OPZZh MP Khrystenko exposed as FSB resident influencing NABU

Law enforcement officers exposed the current People's Deputy from the now-banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, for state treason. According to the investigation, the MP was a top agent of the Russian FSB and was responsible for strengthening Russian influence on the NABU. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed the current People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, for state treason. He turned out to be a resident (senior agent) of the Russian FSB, working to strengthen Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

- the PGO statement reads.

According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale invasion, Fedir Khrystenko fled abroad and continued his illegal activities from there. Law enforcement officers established that the People's Deputy was recruited by the Russian FSB during Yanukovych's rule, and he actively carried out tasks of the Russian special service during the "Revolution of Dignity."

During the investigation, evidence was obtained of his close contacts with Yuriy Ivanyushchenko – a resident of Russian special services in the territory of the so-called "DPR" and a collaborator, now deceased, Armen Sarkisyan.

According to the investigation, the suspect Fedir Khrystenko also established close relations with certain NABU leaders

- the prosecutor's office stated.

Among them is one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, whom the prosecutor's office today notified of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

Another official with whom the people's deputy had contacts is the head of the NABU detective unit, Oleksandr Skomarov. There is evidence that Skomarov's wife left the country in 2022 in a car belonging to the family of the fugitive MP Khrystenko.

- the PGO reported.

It has been documented that Oleksandr Skomarov's subordinate NABU detectives, on the instructions of People's Deputy Khrystenko, helped Hennadiy Boholyubov cross the state border. In particular, it was established that two Bureau employees accompanied the fugitive oligarch on a train during his escape abroad.

In addition, according to information available to the investigation, another Ukrainian oligarch, Ihor Kolomoisky, also planned to resolve his criminal cases with the help of Oleksandr Skomarov, if he won the competition for the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, in which he participated.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have заочно (in absentia) notified People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko of suspicion of state treason, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law, under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111, and abuse of influence under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Security Service of Ukraine continues to document facts of possible agent penetrations of Russian special services into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and expose employees who cooperate with them.

For reference

Fedir Khrystenko is a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 9th convocation, elected in electoral district No. 46 (Bakhmut, Donetsk region) from the OPZZh party. Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he lived in the village of Romankiv in the Kyiv region. On February 14, 2022, he left Ukraine, rented an elite apartment in Warsaw, and has been living in Poland ever since.

In 2020, he was absent from the consideration of only 39 legislative acts. However, despite his presence, he ignored voting 1191 times. In addition, in the voting history, he abstained 225 times, voted "for" 212 times, and was against 23 times. For his work in parliament, the man's co-authorship is only on 5 draft laws. One of them is about a free economic zone and freedom of movement for IDPs in Donbas.

In February 2020, Khrystenko celebrated his wife's birthday in one of Moscow's most fashionable establishments. The cost of the banquet was about $1 million.

On February 22, 2022, at a Verkhovna Rada meeting, he did not vote for condemning Russia's recognition of the L/DPR and sanctions against Russia. Khrystenko was included in the list of truants among the people's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation. According to the study, Fedir Khrystenko missed 94% of votes between the beginning of 2022 and May 2023.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9