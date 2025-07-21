Law enforcement officers exposed the current People's Deputy from the now-banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, for state treason. According to the investigation, the MP was a top agent of the Russian FSB and was responsible for strengthening Russian influence on the NABU. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed the current People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, for state treason. He turned out to be a resident (senior agent) of the Russian FSB, working to strengthen Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). - the PGO statement reads.

According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale invasion, Fedir Khrystenko fled abroad and continued his illegal activities from there. Law enforcement officers established that the People's Deputy was recruited by the Russian FSB during Yanukovych's rule, and he actively carried out tasks of the Russian special service during the "Revolution of Dignity."

During the investigation, evidence was obtained of his close contacts with Yuriy Ivanyushchenko – a resident of Russian special services in the territory of the so-called "DPR" and a collaborator, now deceased, Armen Sarkisyan.

According to the investigation, the suspect Fedir Khrystenko also established close relations with certain NABU leaders - the prosecutor's office stated.

Among them is one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, whom the prosecutor's office today notified of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

Another official with whom the people's deputy had contacts is the head of the NABU detective unit, Oleksandr Skomarov. There is evidence that Skomarov's wife left the country in 2022 in a car belonging to the family of the fugitive MP Khrystenko. - the PGO reported.

It has been documented that Oleksandr Skomarov's subordinate NABU detectives, on the instructions of People's Deputy Khrystenko, helped Hennadiy Boholyubov cross the state border. In particular, it was established that two Bureau employees accompanied the fugitive oligarch on a train during his escape abroad.

In addition, according to information available to the investigation, another Ukrainian oligarch, Ihor Kolomoisky, also planned to resolve his criminal cases with the help of Oleksandr Skomarov, if he won the competition for the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, in which he participated.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have заочно (in absentia) notified People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko of suspicion of state treason, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law, under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111, and abuse of influence under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Security Service of Ukraine continues to document facts of possible agent penetrations of Russian special services into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and expose employees who cooperate with them.

Fedir Khrystenko is a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 9th convocation, elected in electoral district No. 46 (Bakhmut, Donetsk region) from the OPZZh party. Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he lived in the village of Romankiv in the Kyiv region. On February 14, 2022, he left Ukraine, rented an elite apartment in Warsaw, and has been living in Poland ever since.

In 2020, he was absent from the consideration of only 39 legislative acts. However, despite his presence, he ignored voting 1191 times. In addition, in the voting history, he abstained 225 times, voted "for" 212 times, and was against 23 times. For his work in parliament, the man's co-authorship is only on 5 draft laws. One of them is about a free economic zone and freedom of movement for IDPs in Donbas.

In February 2020, Khrystenko celebrated his wife's birthday in one of Moscow's most fashionable establishments. The cost of the banquet was about $1 million.

On February 22, 2022, at a Verkhovna Rada meeting, he did not vote for condemning Russia's recognition of the L/DPR and sanctions against Russia. Khrystenko was included in the list of truants among the people's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation. According to the study, Fedir Khrystenko missed 94% of votes between the beginning of 2022 and May 2023.