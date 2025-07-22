$41.820.07
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2152 views

During the week from July 14 to 20, three outbreaks of acute intestinal infections were recorded in Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. All 70 patients, including 19 children, received the necessary medical care.

Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill

In Ukraine, three outbreaks of acute intestinal infections were registered during the week from July 14 to 20: in Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. All 70 affected individuals, including 19 children, received all necessary medical care in medical institutions, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The number of acute intestinal infections is predictably increasing in summer, so doctors remind of prevention rules and the first symptoms that require seeking medical attention as soon as possible.

- noted the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also urged not to forget about prevention:

• observe personal hygiene rules, wash hands and products;

• do not consume products that have been stored in violation of storage conditions;

• wash fruits and vegetables with clean water before cooking;

• do not neglect the heat treatment time for meat and fish products, etc.

The Ministry of Health also reminded that intestinal infections are transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food or water, while swimming in contaminated reservoirs, through dirty hands and household items.

The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine

24.06.25, 09:40 • 66589 views

Symptoms of acute intestinal infections that require immediate medical attention:

• dry mouth and throat;

• fever accompanied by diarrhea and vomiting;

• cramping abdominal pain;

• scanty urination or its absence.

For reference

Most often, factors in the transmission of intestinal infection are ready meals and confectionery, milk and dairy products, eggs.

Pathogens of intestinal infections are most often found in raw food of animal origin (meat, eggs, unpasteurized milk, seafood), unwashed fruits and vegetables. The risks of infection increase when the storage conditions of such products are violated. For example, when temperature conditions, shelf life, or transportation rules are not observed.

To prevent infection, all products should be thoroughly washed, and food of animal origin must be subjected to sufficient heat treatment before consumption.

Addition

The 2024/2025 epidemic season has officially ended. More than 4.6 million Ukrainians, more than half of whom are children, suffered from ARVI, and the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 7.4 times.

