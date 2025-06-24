<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>

The circulation of the new COVID-19 strain – Nimbus – has not yet been recorded in Ukraine. However, the probability of its appearance exists given active migration processes. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 situation in Ukraine

The PHC noted that according to the joint bulletin of the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control for week 23 of 2025 (June 2–8), SARS-CoV-2 virus activity indicators, according to epidemiological surveillance data, are increasing but vary among countries in the European region.

The PHC of the Ministry of Health also reminded that the COVID-19 epidemic process is gradually acquiring characteristics typical of seasonal respiratory infections, for example: an increase in the proportion of children among those infected, and the formation of autumn-spring seasonality.

And, as is characteristic of respiratory infections, SARS-CoV-2 viruses do not disappear completely in summer, but their spread usually decreases compared to the autumn-winter period. Outbreaks can occur in summer, especially with the emergence of new variants or a low level of immunity in the population - reported the PHC.

Acute Respiratory Viral Infections (ARVI) situation in Ukraine

The Public Health Center states that currently, the incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine does not significantly affect the course of the ARVI epidemic process.

"As of week 24 of 2025 (09-15.06), the specific weight among the total number of registered ARVI cases was 0.2%, with the most vulnerable group being individuals aged 30-64. It should be noted that against the background of a decrease in the number of patients with a mild course of the disease, the hospitalization rate is increasing," the PHC reported.

It is noted that in week 24, this indicator was 55.5%, which indicates seeking medical help only when health has significantly deteriorated, which increases the number of hospitalizations in infectious disease hospitals and intensive care and resuscitation units of healthcare facilities and indicates an increasing burden of diseases.

"A significant proportion of such patients confirms the need for public awareness work on the importance of preventive immunization against COVID-19 as a measure of individual protection, especially among risk groups," the PHC stated.

As reported, the new COVID strain Nimbus (NB.1.8.1) is currently rapidly spreading worldwide and is under close surveillance by the World Health Organization.