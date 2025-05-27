$41.570.06
In the USA, COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for children and pregnant women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

The US Minister of Health announced that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women. The CDC Advisory Group will meet in June to develop recommendations.

In the USA, COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for children and pregnant women

U.S. Health Minister Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

In a 58-second video posted on social media site X, Kennedy said he removed COVID-19 vaccinations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for these groups. The video did not feature anyone from the CDC, and CDC officials forwarded questions about the announcement to Kennedy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-1919.04.2025, 07:13 • 15866 views

U.S. health officials, following the recommendations of infectious disease experts, are urging annual COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans ages 6 months and older.

The CDC advisory group is scheduled to meet in June to make recommendations regarding fall vaccinations. Among its options is to recommend vaccinations for high-risk groups, while giving people at low risk the option to get vaccinated.

The mystery of the origin of COVID-19: China calls on the United States to stop political manipulation in what is a scientific issue23.04.2025, 15:10 • 7334 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

COVID-19News of the World
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
United States
