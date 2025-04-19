Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 45313 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 64804 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 70984 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 76032 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 111699 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 93393 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 159968 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54130 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 141397 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85769 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

124 battles on the front line per day: General Staff released data on all front directions

April 18, 07:28 PM • 5968 views

Zaporizhzhia region is under attack by Russian drones, air defense is working

April 18, 07:34 PM • 6998 views

US scientists discovered a color that can only be seen under laser pulses

April 18, 08:42 PM • 4366 views

Downing of UIA plane: Iran files lawsuit against Ukraine and three countries at UN court

April 18, 09:23 PM • 8926 views

Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

11:19 PM • 4668 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 45307 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 92243 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 147474 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 159964 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 141395 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Ivan Fedorov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

White House

China

UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 18743 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 21417 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 23243 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 57155 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 69699 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

Twitter

Shahed-136

TikTok

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3346 views

The US updated data on the origin of COVID-19, now considering a virus leak from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan as most likely. The White House points to the unusual biological characteristic of the virus and the illness of researchers in autumn 2019.

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

The United States of America has updated data regarding the pandemic due to coronavirus, changing the previous official version regarding the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Now Washington leans towards the scenario of the virus leaking from a Chinese laboratory. This is stated on the White House website, reports UNN.

The publication "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2", which was repeatedly used by health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory, was prompted by Dr. Fauci to promote a better version that COVID-19 originated naturally

- stated in the post.

It is noted that this virus has a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

Data shows that all cases of COVID-19 originated from a single introduction into the human body. This contradicts previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events

- reports the US Presidential Administration.

In addition, the White House notes that Wuhan is the location of "China's leading SARS research laboratory, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (altering genes and enhancing the organism) at inadequate biosafety levels."

As the American side points out, Chinese researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) fell ill with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, i.e., "several months" before the disease began to spread globally.

By all scientific standards, if there were evidence of natural origin, it would have already appeared. But there is none

- the resource reports.

The White House noted that the most likely source of COVID-19 "is a laboratory-related incident connected with gain-of-function research."

Recall

The committee responsible for overseeing the intelligence activities of the FRG considers it positive that the German intelligence service conducted an investigation into the causes of the pandemic. 

German intelligence BND believes that the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 could have started due to an accident in a Chinese laboratory. They estimate the probability of this at 80-95%.

The US may change its approach to COVID vaccinations: the updated vaccine will be offered only to risk groups16.04.25, 17:10 • 10303 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsCOVID-19
White House
Washington, D.C.
Germany
China
United States
