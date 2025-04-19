The United States of America has updated data regarding the pandemic due to coronavirus, changing the previous official version regarding the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Now Washington leans towards the scenario of the virus leaking from a Chinese laboratory. This is stated on the White House website, reports UNN.

The publication "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2", which was repeatedly used by health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory, was prompted by Dr. Fauci to promote a better version that COVID-19 originated naturally - stated in the post.

It is noted that this virus has a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

Data shows that all cases of COVID-19 originated from a single introduction into the human body. This contradicts previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events - reports the US Presidential Administration.

In addition, the White House notes that Wuhan is the location of "China's leading SARS research laboratory, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (altering genes and enhancing the organism) at inadequate biosafety levels."

As the American side points out, Chinese researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) fell ill with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, i.e., "several months" before the disease began to spread globally.

By all scientific standards, if there were evidence of natural origin, it would have already appeared. But there is none - the resource reports.

The White House noted that the most likely source of COVID-19 "is a laboratory-related incident connected with gain-of-function research."

Recall

The committee responsible for overseeing the intelligence activities of the FRG considers it positive that the German intelligence service conducted an investigation into the causes of the pandemic.

German intelligence BND believes that the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 could have started due to an accident in a Chinese laboratory. They estimate the probability of this at 80-95%.

