Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15839 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61628 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163325 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83990 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 114011 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89544 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141365 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123516 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39004 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62923 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The US may change its approach to COVID vaccinations: the updated vaccine will be offered only to risk groups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9592 views

The CDC is considering recommending the updated COVID vaccine only to risk groups, which may affect sales of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A final decision is expected in June.

The US may change its approach to COVID vaccinations: the updated vaccine will be offered only to risk groups

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may change its approach to COVID-19 vaccination, narrowing vaccination recommendations to only high-risk groups. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This possibility was discussed on Tuesday by members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at an open meeting.

Most participants supported a risk-based approach, but a final decision on recommendations will be made in June. Currently, the CDC recommends vaccination for all Americans ages six months and older.

According to reports, a potential risk-based recommendation could hurt already shrinking COVID vaccine sales for drugmakers such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Antibiotic resistance kills millions of children every year - study13.04.25, 10:54 • 6015 views

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold a vote on Wednesday on recommendations for the use of three vaccines that were also discussed during the two-day meeting: vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus, chikungunya virus (a mosquito-borne disease) and meningococcal vaccine.

The commission also plans to discuss the situation with the ongoing measles outbreak in the United States, which has already caused more than 700 infections, mostly among the unvaccinated population of Texas and New Mexico.

The discussion took place after months of delays, including due to political changes in the leadership of the Ministry of Health. The new CDC leadership has not yet been approved by the Senate, so the decision will now be considered by the head of the agency's office, Matthew Bazzelli.

WHO countries have prepared an agreement on the transfer of medical technologies in the face of future pandemic threats16.04.25, 10:48 • 3290 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
New Mexico
Pfizer
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Reuters
Texas
United States
