The US may change its approach to COVID vaccinations: the updated vaccine will be offered only to risk groups

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may change its approach to COVID-19 vaccination, narrowing vaccination recommendations to only high-risk groups. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

This possibility was discussed on Tuesday by members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at an open meeting.

Most participants supported a risk-based approach, but a final decision on recommendations will be made in June. Currently, the CDC recommends vaccination for all Americans ages six months and older.

According to reports, a potential risk-based recommendation could hurt already shrinking COVID vaccine sales for drugmakers such as Pfizer and Moderna.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold a vote on Wednesday on recommendations for the use of three vaccines that were also discussed during the two-day meeting: vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus, chikungunya virus (a mosquito-borne disease) and meningococcal vaccine.

The commission also plans to discuss the situation with the ongoing measles outbreak in the United States, which has already caused more than 700 infections, mostly among the unvaccinated population of Texas and New Mexico.

The discussion took place after months of delays, including due to political changes in the leadership of the Ministry of Health. The new CDC leadership has not yet been approved by the Senate, so the decision will now be considered by the head of the agency's office, Matthew Bazzelli.

