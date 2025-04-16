$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17476 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 76056 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40788 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 46160 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 53121 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95413 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 87086 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35557 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60650 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109613 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

WHO countries have prepared an agreement on the transfer of medical technologies in the face of future pandemic threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2642 views

WHO member countries have developed an agreement on the exchange of medical technologies to prepare for future pandemics. The agreement will encourage technology transfer, but on mutually agreed terms.

WHO countries have prepared an agreement on the transfer of medical technologies in the face of future pandemic threats

Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday finalized a historic agreement on the exchange of medical technologies to prepare the world for future pandemics. Negotiations on this lasted more than three years, writes UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The proposal will now be considered at the World Health Assembly - a decision-making forum of the global health body - in May.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the draft agreement "demonstrated that multilateralism is alive and well, and that in our divided world, countries can still work together to find common ground and a common response to common threats."

What is known about the WHO Pandemic Agreement project?

The Pandemic Agreement defines measures aimed at preventing a pandemic and strengthening global cooperation after the chaos that occurred during the COVID-19 outbreak.

One of the controversial points during the negotiations was Article 11, which concerns the transfer of medical technologies to developing countries.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, developing countries accused wealthier countries of hoarding vaccines and tests. Countries with large pharmaceutical industries strongly opposed the idea of mandatory technology transfer.

The agreement signed on Wednesday called for stimulating technology transfer through regulations, licensing agreements and favorable financing terms. But it contains a compromise provision that any transfer must be "mutually agreed".

New outbreak of the Marburg virus has been suspected in Tanzania: 8 out of 9 infected have died

The text of the agreement also proposes steps such as creating a system for accessing pathogens and distributing benefits. It also includes a "One Health" approach to pandemic prevention and the creation of a global supply chain and logistics network.

Respect for the sovereign rights of states

Confirmation of the sovereignty of states in resolving public health issues within their borders is also one of the key principles of the draft agreement.

A flurry of misinformation has sprung up around the treaty, including false claims that the WHO would interfere in the sovereignty of states, empowering itself to impose lockdowns and mandate vaccines.

Nothing in the draft agreement should be interpreted as granting the WHO any authority to manage, order, amend or prescribe national laws or policies, or to obligate states to take specific measures, such as prohibiting or accepting travelers, introducing mandatory vaccination, therapeutic or diagnostic measures, or introducing lockdowns

- the global health agency said in a statement.

It is also noted that the agreement will be binding only on countries that decide to ratify it.

"At a time when multilateralism is under threat, WHO member states have come together to declare that we will defeat the next pandemic threat in the only way possible: by working together," said former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, co-chair of the WHO Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

Addition

In Germany, a committee tasked with overseeing the intelligence services has called on the German government and the Federal Intelligence Service to share with the public their findings on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

HealthNews of the World
World Health Organization
Germany
