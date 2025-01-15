ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New outbreak of the Marburg virus has been suspected in Tanzania: 8 out of 9 infected have died

New outbreak of the Marburg virus has been suspected in Tanzania: 8 out of 9 infected have died

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32407 views

In the Kagera region of Tanzania, 9 cases of Marburg virus infection have been reported, and 8 people have died. WHO is awaiting test results from two patients to confirm the outbreak.

A suspected outbreak of the Marburg virus in northwestern Tanzania has infected nine people, eight of whom have died, according to the World Health Organization, weeks after the outbreak was declared over in neighboring Rwanda, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Viral hemorrhagic fever has a mortality rate of up to 88% and belongs to the same family of viruses as the Ebola virus, which is transmitted to humans from bats endemic to this part of East Africa.

The WHO reported that it had received credible reports of suspected cases in the Kagera region of Tanzania on January 10 with symptoms of headache, fever, back pain, diarrhea, vomiting of blood, muscle weakness and external bleeding.

Samples from two patients are awaiting testing at a national laboratory in Tanzania to confirm the outbreak, the WHO said in a statement on Tuesday.

Patient contacts, including health care workers, have been identified and are under surveillance, the WHO said.

Addendum

The outbreak in Rwanda, which borders Tanzania's Kagera region, infected 66 people and killed 15 before it was declared over on December 20.

The Marburg virus can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact or blood and other bodily fluids of infected people, including contaminated bedding or clothing.

The outbreak in the Kagera region in March of 2013 claimed the lives of six people and lasted almost two months.

Public Health Center explains whether there is a risk of Marburg virus epidemic in Ukraine04.11.24, 13:31 • 159733 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
tanzaniaTanzania
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
ruandaRwanda
ukraineUkraine

