Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

An outbreak of avian influenza has been recorded in occupied Mariupol, the virus was detected in chickens from the private sector. According to the occupation authorities, about 700 chickens are infected.
The United States is imposing additional duties on imports from Mexico, Canada (25%) and China (10%) due to the fentanyl problem. The new tariffs will take effect on March 4 amid a crisis that claimed more than 72,000 lives in 2023.
In West Texas, an unvaccinated child died of measles, the first fatal case in the United States in a decade. The outbreak has spread to two states, infecting more than 130 people, mostly children.
Vaccination reduces the risk of long-term COVID in children by 57-73%. The study also refutes the link between vaccines and sudden cardiac death in young athletes.
Employees of US federal agencies have to report on 5 main tasks for the past week by February 24. Failure to comply may be considered a voluntary resignation, although the legality of such a decision is questionable.
The CDC has identified cases of H5N1 infection in three veterinarians who worked with cows. The study shows that the virus can spread asymptomatically, bypassing surveillance systems.
Additional rounds of vaccination will be held in Ukraine due to insufficient vaccination coverage. The Anticipation Center will organize mobile vaccination teams for remote communities in the coming months.
Tedros Ghebreyesus called on WHO member states to put pressure on Washington to reverse the decision to leave the organization. The United States plans to officially leave the WHO on January 22, 2026.
The US Center for Disease Control has ordered the withdrawal of all scientific papers for review in accordance with Trump's decree to recognize only two articles. Experts and editors of scientific journals criticize this decision as unconstitutional.
One laboratory-confirmed case of human metapneumovirus has been recorded in the capital. The incidence of HMPV is lower than in previous years. A total of 14 cases have been detected in Ukraine since the beginning of the epidemic season.
The Center for Public Health reports that the situation with metapneumovirus in Ukraine is under control. There have been 13 cases of the disease, which is milder than the flu and rarely causes complications.
China has recorded a significant outbreak of metapneumovirus, which causes symptoms similar to influenza and COVID-19. The virus mainly affects children under 14, causing a high rate of hospitalizations.
The WHO has called on China to provide more data on the origin of COVID-19. Beijing denies the accusations and claims that it shared all the information “without concealment.
The CDC reports alarming mutations in the avian influenza virus after the first severe case in the United States. A total of 65 cases have been reported in 10 states, including 37 in California.
The CDC has reported a possible mutation in the avian influenza virus in the first seriously ill patient in the United States. The virus has changed to better bind to human airway receptors, but the risk to the public remains low.
The first case of human infection with H5 avian influenza after contact with sick livestock has been detected in Los Angeles County. The patient has mild symptoms and is recovering at home after being treated with antiviral drugs.
Donald Trump has elected Jay Bhattacharia, a well-known skeptic of quarantine measures, as NIH Director. Bhattacharya is the author of the controversial Great Barrington declaration offering an alternative to lockdown.
Grimmway Farms recalls organic carrots due to E. coli contamination in 18 US states. There have been 39 cases of the disease, 15 hospitalizations and one death.
The first case of clade I monkeypox infection was reported in California after a patient returned from East Africa. The patient has been treated and is in self-isolation at home, and the CDC is monitoring his contacts.
UNICEF has delivered 270,000 doses of tetanus and diphtheria vaccine to Ukraine, purchased by the French government. Distribution of the vaccine among the regions has begun and will be completed in November.
Epidemic security experts estimate the risks of a Marburg epidemic in Ukraine to be low. No cases of this disease have ever been registered in the country, and there are no conditions for complicating the situation.
The U. S. Centers for Disease Control is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers. 49 cases and 1 death have been reported. McDonald's temporarily removed the burgers from the menu in the affected regions.
Two laboratory-confirmed cases of West Nile fever have been reported in Khmelnytsky Oblast. The patients - a 55-year-old man and a 21-year-old girl - sought help on August 31 and are currently undergoing inpatient treatment.
From 26. 07 to 02.08.2024, 6 cases of Lyme disease were registered in Zaporizhzhia. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention warns about the season of tick activity and urges to be careful outdoors.
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after an event in Las Vegas. The US President has been vaccinated, has mild symptoms, and is self-isolating at home in Delaware, continuing to perform his duties.
As of the end of June, more than 13% of 490 samples of water from surface water bodies in Ukraine did not meet sanitary standards due to exceeding levels of E. coli, which creates risks of intestinal infections, urinary tract inflammation, and potentially life-threatening conditions such as hemolytic uremic syndrome.
An outbreak of acute intestinal infection was detected in 14 children who arrived at a hotel in Kyiv, which led to an investigation and a temporary suspension of food production at the suspected facility.
Kyiv is stepping up food safety controls due to an increase in the number of salmonellosis cases and the risk of food spoilage due to high temperatures and power outages.
During heat and power outages, to avoid food poisoning, prepare food carefully, especially meat, eggs and seafood, avoid cooking extra meals, do not defrost food at room temperature, and use proven water and fresh produce.
The United States has reported a second human case of avian influenza in a dairy farm worker in Michigan, indicating an expanding outbreak of the virus circulating among poultry.