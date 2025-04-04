Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 6262 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51318 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190789 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110628 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 369804 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211685 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243183 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254593 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160675 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111863 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190789 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 369804 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244691 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297112 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8472 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33150 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59074 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45223 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115610 views
An outbreak of avian influenza has been recorded in Mariupol: about 700 chickens infected

An outbreak of avian influenza has been recorded in occupied Mariupol, the virus was detected in chickens from the private sector. According to the occupation authorities, about 700 chickens are infected.

Society • April 2, 04:04 PM • 15584 views

Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs

The United States is imposing additional duties on imports from Mexico, Canada (25%) and China (10%) due to the fentanyl problem. The new tariffs will take effect on March 4 amid a crisis that claimed more than 72,000 lives in 2023.

News of the World • February 27, 11:08 PM • 29368 views

A child dies of measles in the United States for the first time in 10 years

In West Texas, an unvaccinated child died of measles, the first fatal case in the United States in a decade. The outbreak has spread to two states, infecting more than 130 people, mostly children.

News of the World • February 26, 08:02 PM • 32973 views

Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report

Vaccination reduces the risk of long-term COVID in children by 57-73%. The study also refutes the link between vaccines and sudden cardiac death in young athletes.

Health • February 25, 09:03 AM • 27763 views

Musk demands that US government employees report on their work under threat of dismissal

Employees of US federal agencies have to report on 5 main tasks for the past week by February 24. Failure to comply may be considered a voluntary resignation, although the legality of such a decision is questionable.

News of the World • February 23, 10:04 AM • 24531 views

H5N1 avian influenza can spread between animals and humans without obvious signs - study

The CDC has identified cases of H5N1 infection in three veterinarians who worked with cows. The study shows that the virus can spread asymptomatically, bypassing surveillance systems.

Health • February 14, 10:12 AM • 24996 views

Pre-vaccination is planned in Ukraine to avoid infection outbreaks: Ministry of Health has named the deadlines

Additional rounds of vaccination will be held in Ukraine due to insufficient vaccination coverage. The Anticipation Center will organize mobile vaccination teams for remote communities in the coming months.

Society • February 11, 09:17 AM • 27373 views

WHO head calls on world leaders to put pressure on Washington over Trump's decision to withdraw from the agency

Tedros Ghebreyesus called on WHO member states to put pressure on Washington to reverse the decision to leave the organization. The United States plans to officially leave the WHO on January 22, 2026.

Health • February 3, 02:12 PM • 30810 views

CDC withdraws research papers due to Trump's new gender policy directive

The US Center for Disease Control has ordered the withdrawal of all scientific papers for review in accordance with Trump's decree to recognize only two articles. Experts and editors of scientific journals criticize this decision as unconstitutional.

Health • February 3, 07:43 AM • 31390 views

One case of metapneumovirus has been recorded in Kyiv: what you need to know about HMPV

One laboratory-confirmed case of human metapneumovirus has been recorded in the capital. The incidence of HMPV is lower than in previous years. A total of 14 cases have been detected in Ukraine since the beginning of the epidemic season.

Kyiv • January 9, 10:25 AM • 48941 views

Metapneumovirus in Ukraine: Public Health Center assured that the situation is under control

The Center for Public Health reports that the situation with metapneumovirus in Ukraine is under control. There have been 13 cases of the disease, which is milder than the flu and rarely causes complications.

Society • January 6, 11:18 AM • 25281 views

China records outbreak of metapneumovirus-related diseases: hospitals are overcrowded with children

China has recorded a significant outbreak of metapneumovirus, which causes symptoms similar to influenza and COVID-19. The virus mainly affects children under 14, causing a high rate of hospitalizations.

Health • January 5, 08:43 AM • 35448 views

China responds to WHO that it shared information on COVID “without holding anything back”

The WHO has called on China to provide more data on the origin of COVID-19. Beijing denies the accusations and claims that it shared all the information “without concealment.

COVID-19 • December 31, 12:18 PM • 23228 views

Will bird flu become a new pandemic? CDC monitors “red flags”

The CDC reports alarming mutations in the avian influenza virus after the first severe case in the United States. A total of 65 cases have been reported in 10 states, including 37 in California.

Health • December 31, 08:28 AM • 24620 views

Avian influenza virus likely mutated in US patient - CDC

The CDC has reported a possible mutation in the avian influenza virus in the first seriously ill patient in the United States. The virus has changed to better bind to human airway receptors, but the risk to the public remains low.

Health • December 28, 09:57 AM • 20347 views

First human case of avian influenza reported in Los Angeles

The first case of human infection with H5 avian influenza after contact with sick livestock has been detected in Los Angeles County. The patient has mild symptoms and is recovering at home after being treated with antiviral drugs.

Society • December 24, 06:27 AM • 17202 views

Trump chose a critic of quarantine due to Covid for the post of head of the main US health agency

Donald Trump has elected Jay Bhattacharia, a well-known skeptic of quarantine measures, as NIH Director. Bhattacharya is the author of the controversial Great Barrington declaration offering an alternative to lockdown.

News of the World • November 27, 07:39 AM • 14629 views

Massive recall of organic carrots in the US due to dangerous E. coli

Grimmway Farms recalls organic carrots due to E. coli contamination in 18 US states. There have been 39 cases of the disease, 15 hospitalizations and one death.

Health • November 18, 06:44 AM • 17195 views

The first case of human infection with a new strain of monkeypox was recorded in the United States

The first case of clade I monkeypox infection was reported in California after a patient returned from East Africa. The patient has been treated and is in self-isolation at home, and the CDC is monitoring his contacts.

News of the World • November 17, 02:47 AM • 23536 views

Ukraine has received 270 thousand doses of tetanus and diphtheria vaccine: what you should know

UNICEF has delivered 270,000 doses of tetanus and diphtheria vaccine to Ukraine, purchased by the French government. Distribution of the vaccine among the regions has begun and will be completed in November.

Society • November 5, 12:55 PM • 16528 views
Exclusive

Public Health Center explains whether there is a risk of Marburg virus epidemic in Ukraine

Epidemic security experts estimate the risks of a Marburg epidemic in Ukraine to be low. No cases of this disease have ever been registered in the country, and there are no conditions for complicating the situation.

Society • November 4, 11:31 AM • 159777 views

Shares of McDonald's have fallen by 9% amid E. coli outbreak in the US

The U. S. Centers for Disease Control is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers. 49 cases and 1 death have been reported. McDonald's temporarily removed the burgers from the menu in the affected regions.

Economy • October 23, 09:59 AM • 16009 views

Two cases of West Nile fever detected in Khmelnytsky region

Two laboratory-confirmed cases of West Nile fever have been reported in Khmelnytsky Oblast. The patients - a 55-year-old man and a 21-year-old girl - sought help on August 31 and are currently undergoing inpatient treatment.

Society • September 19, 10:29 AM • 19342 views

In just one week, 6 cases of Lyme disease were recorded in Zaporizhzhia

From 26. 07 to 02.08.2024, 6 cases of Lyme disease were registered in Zaporizhzhia. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention warns about the season of tick activity and urges to be careful outdoors.

Society • August 7, 12:02 PM • 15618 views

U.S. President Joe Biden falls ill with COVID-19

Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after an event in Las Vegas. The US President has been vaccinated, has mild symptoms, and is self-isolating at home in Delaware, continuing to perform his duties.

Politics • July 17, 10:34 PM • 103496 views

More than 13% of water samples from bathing places on rivers and reservoirs do not meet sanitary standards - Kuzin

As of the end of June, more than 13% of 490 samples of water from surface water bodies in Ukraine did not meet sanitary standards due to exceeding levels of E. coli, which creates risks of intestinal infections, urinary tract inflammation, and potentially life-threatening conditions such as hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Society • July 1, 05:33 PM • 20851 views

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection occurs in Kyiv: all patients are children

An outbreak of acute intestinal infection was detected in 14 children who arrived at a hotel in Kyiv, which led to an investigation and a temporary suspension of food production at the suspected facility.

Kyiv • June 17, 05:10 PM • 51116 views

Kyiv steps up food safety controls amid salmonella outbreaks

Kyiv is stepping up food safety controls due to an increase in the number of salmonellosis cases and the risk of food spoilage due to high temperatures and power outages.

Kyiv • June 16, 01:47 PM • 59665 views
Exclusive

The Ministry of Health gave advice on how to protect yourself from poisoning in the heat and "blackout"

During heat and power outages, to avoid food poisoning, prepare food carefully, especially meat, eggs and seafood, avoid cooking extra meals, do not defrost food at room temperature, and use proven water and fresh produce.

Health • June 6, 03:12 PM • 118206 views

Second human case of avian influenza reported in a dairy farm worker in the United States

The United States has reported a second human case of avian influenza in a dairy farm worker in Michigan, indicating an expanding outbreak of the virus circulating among poultry.

News of the World • May 22, 11:12 PM • 22714 views