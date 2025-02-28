Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs

US President Donald Trump has announced that new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada of 25% and an additional 10% duty on Chinese goods will take effect on March 4. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

These measures are being introduced against the backdrop of serious problems with deadly drugs, in particular fentanyl, which continues to flow into the United States from these countries. Trump explained his decision by saying that the situation with drug trafficking remains unacceptably serious and noted that his administration is not satisfied with the pace of the fight against this problem.

According to the data, due to the high level of fentanyl coming from China and other drugs, the United States continues to face a crisis that claims the lives of thousands of people every year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2023, more than 72,000 people died from synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl.

Trump also noted that while there are ongoing negotiations between the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China to address drug-related issues, he does not see enough progress in preventing fentanyl from crossing borders. He also stated that discussions are ongoing, but that the timeline set by his administration is urgent.

Despite the decrease in the amount of fentanyl seized at the southwest border in January 2025, which is 50% less than the previous year, the threat from this deadly drug remains serious, according to the White House.

