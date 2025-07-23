Ukraine signed new contracts for interceptor drones worth 3 billion hryvnias - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has signed four more contracts for interceptor drones worth over 3 billion hryvnias. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an address, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, important decisions were made the day before "for our protection, to provide more security to our cities and our communities."

There are new contracts for interceptor drones, and this is in addition to the volumes we have already purchased for drone production, including from partners. Four more significant contracts for more than 3 billion hryvnias - said the head of state.

He clarified that these issues are currently being handled by the military, as well as Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

"There should be more defensive drones. We are also ensuring all necessary contracting for drones for the front – precisely those that help the most," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held a meeting on contracting necessary drones, with an emphasis on interceptor drones.

Later, he instructed to maximize the contracting of all types of drones, including interceptor drones, to protect cities and positions at the front.

