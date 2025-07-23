Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 15345 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 45146 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 61976 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 61848 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 55521 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 59377 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 47605 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 37857 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27179 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33164 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
89%
744mm
Popular news
Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayorJuly 22, 01:18 PM • 24254 views
Court arrested father of NABU detective chief MagamedrasulovJuly 22, 03:14 PM • 23056 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 42239 views
Bad weather hit Kyiv: five people injured, including a 13-year-old girl05:10 PM • 10238 views
"He promised to 'deal with everyone': Maliuk spoke about the detention of NABU detective Magomedrasulov08:19 PM • 10761 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 99491 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 148831 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 146412 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 142794 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 174612 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bongbong Marcos
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
United States
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 42261 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 175845 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 267827 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 279863 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 273741 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with the heads of NABU, SAP, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the SBU, emphasizing the need to cleanse the anti-corruption infrastructure of Russian influence. He stressed the importance of inevitable punishment and the investigation of cases involving billions that have been "hanging" for years.

Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy

The anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine will work, but only without Russian influence, from which it must be cleansed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an address, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, he held conversations with NABU head Semen Kryvonos, SAP prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

Various challenges. We discussed all of this. Of course, NABU and SAP will work. And it is important that the Prosecutor General is determined to ensure that the inevitability of punishment for those who go against the law is truly ensured in Ukraine. And this is what Ukraine really needs. Cases that have been pending must be investigated

- noted the head of state.

He emphasized that for years, officials who fled Ukraine "for some reason live peacefully abroad – in very pleasant countries and without legal consequences."

This is not normal. There is no rational explanation why criminal proceedings worth billions "hang" for years. And there is no explanation why Russians can still receive information they need. It is important that without Russians

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, it is important that there is "inevitability of punishment and that society truly sees it."

The SBU will continue to eradicate Russian agents in any state body of Ukraine: Maliuk at a meeting with representatives of G7 member countries22.07.25, 21:48 • 2554 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for Bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances in conditions of martial law." The document was supported by 263 people's deputies.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko commented on the changes to the legislation adopted today, which, in particular, concern the work of prosecutor's offices in conditions of martial law. He, in particular, noted that the legislative changes concern personnel issues that make it possible to strengthen the personnel potential of prosecutor's offices.

Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this22.07.25, 17:10 • 61850 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9