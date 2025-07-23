Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy

The anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine will work, but only without Russian influence, from which it must be cleansed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an address, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, he held conversations with NABU head Semen Kryvonos, SAP prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

Various challenges. We discussed all of this. Of course, NABU and SAP will work. And it is important that the Prosecutor General is determined to ensure that the inevitability of punishment for those who go against the law is truly ensured in Ukraine. And this is what Ukraine really needs. Cases that have been pending must be investigated - noted the head of state.

He emphasized that for years, officials who fled Ukraine "for some reason live peacefully abroad – in very pleasant countries and without legal consequences."

This is not normal. There is no rational explanation why criminal proceedings worth billions "hang" for years. And there is no explanation why Russians can still receive information they need. It is important that without Russians - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, it is important that there is "inevitability of punishment and that society truly sees it."

The SBU will continue to eradicate Russian agents in any state body of Ukraine: Maliuk at a meeting with representatives of G7 member countries

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for Bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances in conditions of martial law." The document was supported by 263 people's deputies.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko commented on the changes to the legislation adopted today, which, in particular, concern the work of prosecutor's offices in conditions of martial law. He, in particular, noted that the legislative changes concern personnel issues that make it possible to strengthen the personnel potential of prosecutor's offices.

Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this