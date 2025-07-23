Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case

DBR employees are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 51-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region during his detention by law enforcement officers. This was stated in a comment to UNN by Kateryna Herasimuk, spokeswoman for the DBR Territorial Department in Khmelnytskyi.

Details

According to the DBR, the incident occurred on July 22, 2025, around 7:00 PM in the village of Pohrebyshche Pershe, Vinnytsia district. Law enforcement officers stopped a man who was riding a moped without license plates and a protective helmet. During the conversation, the man refused to identify himself and tried to escape. After being detained and handcuffed, he reportedly suddenly lost consciousness.

According to preliminary data, law enforcement officers provided the man with pre-medical assistance and called an ambulance, but he died before its arrival. The cause of death will be established by medical experts – preliminarily, it is about possible problems with the cardiovascular system.

Currently, the DBR is conducting initial investigative actions. Witnesses from among local residents have already been questioned, and video from body cameras has been seized. After analyzing all materials, procedural decisions will be made, the DBR said.

Preliminary legal qualification - abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer with the use of special means without signs of torture (Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Procedural guidance is provided by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Addition

The regional police reported that during a conversation with police officers, a 50-year-old driver, who showed signs of alcohol intoxication, tried to escape and resisted, so law enforcement officers decided to detain him, during which the man's well-being deteriorated. Police officers called an ambulance and provided the citizen with first pre-medical aid before the doctors arrived, but he died. The preliminary cause, according to the police, is a detached blood clot. The man's body has been sent for forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death.