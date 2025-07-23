$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
09:26 AM • 5096 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 17668 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 29507 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 80910 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 59836 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 66386 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 79779 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 119689 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 113782 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 102528 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
50%
746mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as WednesdayJuly 23, 12:01 AM • 49605 views
Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulationJuly 23, 12:42 AM • 51389 views
Ukraine signed new contracts for interceptor drones worth 3 billion hryvnias - ZelenskyyJuly 23, 02:46 AM • 16456 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire worldJuly 23, 03:12 AM • 63685 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 104226 views
Publications
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 80900 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 104730 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 171667 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 218316 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 211617 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 83233 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 208671 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 299139 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 308710 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 301150 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17729 views

The SBI is investigating the circumstances of the death of a 51-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region who died during police detention on July 22, 2025. The man, stopped for riding a moped without license plates and a helmet, lost consciousness after being detained and handcuffed, dying before the ambulance arrived.

Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case

DBR employees are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 51-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region during his detention by law enforcement officers. This was stated in a comment to UNN by Kateryna Herasimuk, spokeswoman for the DBR Territorial Department in Khmelnytskyi.

Details

According to the DBR, the incident occurred on July 22, 2025, around 7:00 PM in the village of Pohrebyshche Pershe, Vinnytsia district. Law enforcement officers stopped a man who was riding a moped without license plates and a protective helmet. During the conversation, the man refused to identify himself and tried to escape. After being detained and handcuffed, he reportedly suddenly lost consciousness.

According to preliminary data, law enforcement officers provided the man with pre-medical assistance and called an ambulance, but he died before its arrival. The cause of death will be established by medical experts – preliminarily, it is about possible problems with the cardiovascular system.

Currently, the DBR is conducting initial investigative actions. Witnesses from among local residents have already been questioned, and video from body cameras has been seized. After analyzing all materials, procedural decisions will be made, the DBR said.

Preliminary legal qualification - abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer with the use of special means without signs of torture (Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Procedural guidance is provided by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Addition

The regional police reported that during a conversation with police officers, a 50-year-old driver, who showed signs of alcohol intoxication, tried to escape and resisted, so law enforcement officers decided to detain him, during which the man's well-being deteriorated. Police officers called an ambulance and provided the citizen with first pre-medical aid before the doctors arrived, but he died. The preliminary cause, according to the police, is a detached blood clot. The man's body has been sent for forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9