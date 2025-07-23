The outcome of the war in Ukraine can affect not only Ukraine's fate but also the future of European liberal democracy itself. This opinion was expressed by British journalist, co-editor of the Financial Times, Martin Wolf, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, it is obvious that Ukraine is fighting for the right of its people to choose their own destiny.

Russia is an autocracy, as it always has been, ruled by a president whose will is law. Ukrainians are fighting with great skill and courage for freedom from such tyranny, and therefore, to choose their own direction - writes the author.

He emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" because he believes it is Russia's divine right to rule Ukraine, destroy the country's national identity, and integrate its people into "Greater Russia."

Third, Ukraine is fighting a state that seeks to dominate Europe. A victorious Russia would be the largest military force in Europe, directly threatening neighboring NATO and EU members. With growing US indifference to the continent's fate, this would leave Europe both frightened and weak - warns Wolf.

In his opinion, if Europeans do not take effective measures, the US will remain on the sidelines, and the Russia-China-North Korea axis will win, "the balance of power and ideas around the world" will be disrupted.

"Who will believe - or trust - those who claim to support freedom and democracy when they are ready to shrug their shoulders when these ideals are brutally destroyed on their very borders," the author concludes.

Recall

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to the US Congress with a call to maintain and strengthen leadership in supporting the Ukrainian people. The appeal concerns the fight against the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for peace, security, and freedom.

