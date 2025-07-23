Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 06:15 PM • 21251 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 64584 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 76777 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 76417 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 65548 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 67277 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 50767 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 38759 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27815 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33380 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news
Traffic accident case: court released NABU employees under house arrestJuly 22, 05:56 PM • 6962 views
Court suspended Sinchuk from NABU detective positionJuly 22, 06:10 PM • 9066 views
Commander of the "Lyut" brigade Maksym Kazban died in a car accident in Donetsk regionJuly 22, 06:35 PM • 12106 views
"He promised to 'deal with everyone': Maliuk spoke about the detention of NABU detective MagomedrasulovJuly 22, 08:19 PM • 25992 views
Zelenskyy signed a law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPOJuly 22, 08:25 PM • 16121 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 107757 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 156971 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 153709 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 149379 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 181262 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
White House
Philippines
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 51829 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 179067 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 271027 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 282741 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 276483 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Financial Times
Truth Social
Facebook
Time (magazine)

Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

According to Martin Wolf, the outcome of the war in Ukraine will affect the future of European liberal democracy. He emphasized that Ukraine is fighting for the right to choose its own destiny, against Russia's autocracy and its desire to dominate Europe.

Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world

The outcome of the war in Ukraine can affect not only Ukraine's fate but also the future of European liberal democracy itself. This opinion was expressed by British journalist, co-editor of the Financial Times, Martin Wolf, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, it is obvious that Ukraine is fighting for the right of its people to choose their own destiny.

Russia is an autocracy, as it always has been, ruled by a president whose will is law. Ukrainians are fighting with great skill and courage for freedom from such tyranny, and therefore, to choose their own direction

- writes the author.

He emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" because he believes it is Russia's divine right to rule Ukraine, destroy the country's national identity, and integrate its people into "Greater Russia."

Third, Ukraine is fighting a state that seeks to dominate Europe. A victorious Russia would be the largest military force in Europe, directly threatening neighboring NATO and EU members. With growing US indifference to the continent's fate, this would leave Europe both frightened and weak

- warns Wolf.

"Putin simply deceived him": Zelenskyy stated that Trump was disappointed by the Kremlin's lies regarding its desire to end the war17.07.25, 18:23 • 6714 views

In his opinion, if Europeans do not take effective measures, the US will remain on the sidelines, and the Russia-China-North Korea axis will win, "the balance of power and ideas around the world" will be disrupted.

"Who will believe - or trust - those who claim to support freedom and democracy when they are ready to shrug their shoulders when these ideals are brutally destroyed on their very borders," the author concludes.

Recall

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to the US Congress with a call to maintain and strengthen leadership in supporting the Ukrainian people. The appeal concerns the fight against the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for peace, security, and freedom.

Kremlin not interested in ending the war: ISW assessed Peskov's statements21.07.25, 03:13 • 3602 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
NATO
European Union
North Korea
China
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9