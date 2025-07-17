"Putin simply deceived him": Zelenskyy stated that Trump was disappointed by the Kremlin's lies regarding its desire to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump realized the lies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding his intentions to end the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the New York Post.

“Honestly, Putin just lied to him that he wanted to end the war, and Zelenskyy was supposedly not ready. And then President Trump saw that it was exactly the opposite,” - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that realizing this was a disappointment for Trump.

“Today, President Trump is disappointed that all of this turned out to be a lie, that Putin simply deceived him,” - added the Head of State.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had already stated his readiness for negotiations, but emphasized that Russia, through its actions, showed no intention of ending the armed aggression.

So Zelenskyy stated that only a demonstration of force would compel the Russian dictator to sit down at the negotiating table. He emphasized that it might not even be necessary to use it, but Russians only understand force, so Ukraine needs strong sanctions and weapons.