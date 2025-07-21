Kremlin not interested in ending the war: ISW assessed Peskov's statements

Russia is not interested in good-faith negotiations with Ukraine and is focused on continuing the war. This conclusion is made by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) from the statements of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports.

It is indicated that, according to Peskov, Russia is ready to "act quickly" in the context of peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, but must achieve its goals, which are "obvious" and "unchanging."

Kremlin officials have consistently argued that any peace settlement must address the alleged "root causes" of the war, and have reiterated Russia's initial war goals of "denazification" and "demilitarization" of Ukraine – terms the Kremlin has used throughout the war, calling for regime change in Ukraine, Ukraine's neutrality, changes in NATO's open-door policy, and depriving Ukraine of the ability to defend itself against future Russian aggression. - the material says.

Analysts believe that Peskov's statements underscore the Kremlin's disinterest in achieving peace.

"Russian officials continue to publicly state that Russia is not interested in an early resolution to the war in Ukraine that does not meet Moscow's demands," ISW summarizes.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to "move the Ukrainian settlement into a peaceful channel." At the same time, the Kremlin's goals declared at the beginning of the invasion remain unchanged.

