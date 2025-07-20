The Kremlin praised President Trump despite his harsh statements against Putin

US President Donald Trump confirms his intentions to achieve a peaceful settlement in Russia's war against Ukraine. His meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also possible, said spokesman Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN.

Details

"President Trump is the president of the most powerful country in the world, the most powerful economy in the world. In addition, everyone is already used to his rather harsh, straightforward rhetoric. At the same time, he confirms his intentions to do everything possible to promote a peaceful settlement. The settlement process is not simple, and in Washington, they understand this more and more," Peskov said.

Peskov also expressed the opinion that a meeting between Trump and Putin is necessary to resolve important issues.

"The meeting between Putin and Trump will eventually happen, it is necessary. Perhaps it will be necessary to fix some major agreements that will be reached over time after a lot of work has been done," said Putin's spokesman.

Addition

The Kremlin considers US President Donald Trump's statements about sanctions against Russia "very serious." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow is ready to negotiate with Kyiv, but will continue the "special military operation" if there is no response.

Russia states its desire to continue negotiations with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of unwillingness to accept Russian terms. Moscow also criticizes Washington for its "inconsistent position" regarding the negotiation process.