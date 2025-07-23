Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
The meeting is scheduled in the Beşiktaş district, at the Çırağan Palace.
Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will take place around 7 p.m., according to sources. This was reported to UNN by sources in the government.
Details
The meeting is expected to begin around 7 p.m. in the Beşiktaş district, at the Çırağan Palace.
The negotiations will be led by the head of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.
The Ukrainian delegation also included:
- Oleksandr Bevz - advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;
- Oleksandr Dyakov - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- Serhiy Kyslytsia - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;
- Yurii Kovbasa - representative of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies (by agreement);
- Heorhiy Kuzmychov - protocol officer of the Office for the Provision of Official Activities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- Oleh Luhovskyi - First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;
- Yevhen Ostryanskyi - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- Oleksandr Poklad - Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;
- Vadym Skibitskyi - Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;
- Andriy Fomin - Head of the International Law Department - Deputy Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- Oleksiy Shevchenko - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- Oleksandr Sherikhov - Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- Yevhen Shynkaryov - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
