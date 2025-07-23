Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will take place around 7 p.m., according to sources. This was reported to UNN by sources in the government.

Details

The meeting is expected to begin around 7 p.m. in the Beşiktaş district, at the Çırağan Palace.

The negotiations will be led by the head of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.

The Ukrainian delegation also included:

Oleksandr Bevz - advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Oleksandr Dyakov - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Serhiy Kyslytsia - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; Yurii Kovbasa - representative of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies (by agreement); Heorhiy Kuzmychov - protocol officer of the Office for the Provision of Official Activities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Oleh Luhovskyi - First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine; Yevhen Ostryanskyi - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Oleksandr Poklad - Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine; Vadym Skibitskyi - Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine; Andriy Fomin - Head of the International Law Department - Deputy Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Oleksiy Shevchenko - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Oleksandr Sherikhov - Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Yevhen Shynkaryov - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect