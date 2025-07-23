Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulation

US President Donald Trump stated that Barack Obama, whom he replaced as head of the White House in 2017, should be prosecuted by law enforcement due to alleged manipulation of intelligence data regarding Russia's influence on the 2016 elections. This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the day before, during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at the White House, Trump called on the US Department of Justice to launch an investigation against Obama.

According to the US president, Obama was the "leader of a group" that allegedly organized a conspiracy to prove Russia's influence on the 2016 presidential election.

It's time to prosecute people. Obama was caught red-handed. What they did in 2016 and 2020 is very criminal, it's a crime of the highest level, and that's what you should be talking about - Trump noted.

The publication indicates that the reason for such statements was the publication of a report late last week, which, according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, contains evidence of a "treasonous conspiracy" by the Barack Obama administration regarding the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

"He is guilty, there is no question. It was treason," the American leader believes.

