Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulation

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 06:15 PM • 18432 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 56136 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 71224 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 70993 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 61734 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 64520 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 49592 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 38409 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27590 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33299 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.3m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 48968 views
Bad weather hit Kyiv: five people injured, including a 13-year-old girlJuly 22, 05:10 PM • 15088 views
Commander of the "Lyut" brigade Maksym Kazban died in a car accident in Donetsk regionJuly 22, 06:35 PM • 7568 views
"He promised to 'deal with everyone': Maliuk spoke about the detention of NABU detective Magomedrasulov08:19 PM • 17799 views
Zelenskyy signed a law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO08:25 PM • 10679 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 104440 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 153669 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 150799 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 146762 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 178567 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vasyl Malyuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
United States
White House
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 49077 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 177816 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 269760 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 281602 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 275387 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Truth Social
Facebook
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series

Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

Donald Trump called on the US Department of Justice to investigate Barack Obama's actions regarding alleged manipulation of intelligence data about Russia's influence on the 2016 elections. Trump claims that Obama was the "ringleader" who organized the conspiracy.

Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulation

US President Donald Trump stated that Barack Obama, whom he replaced as head of the White House in 2017, should be prosecuted by law enforcement due to alleged manipulation of intelligence data regarding Russia's influence on the 2016 elections. This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the day before, during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at the White House, Trump called on the US Department of Justice to launch an investigation against Obama.

According to the US president, Obama was the "leader of a group" that allegedly organized a conspiracy to prove Russia's influence on the 2016 presidential election.

It's time to prosecute people. Obama was caught red-handed. What they did in 2016 and 2020 is very criminal, it's a crime of the highest level, and that's what you should be talking about

- Trump noted.

The publication indicates that the reason for such statements was the publication of a report late last week, which, according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, contains evidence of a "treasonous conspiracy" by the Barack Obama administration regarding the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

"He is guilty, there is no question. It was treason," the American leader believes.

Recall

In June, US President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into the use of an autopen by former President Joe Biden to sign official documents, questioning his cognitive state while in office.

In the White House, Obama's portrait was replaced with Trump's painting after the assassination attempt12.04.25, 11:57 • 5076 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Tulsi Gabbard
United States Department of Justice
White House
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9