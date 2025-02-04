Trudeau: US suspends tariffs on Canadian imports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that US tariffs on imports from Canada will be suspended for 30 days. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

This announcement came after Trudeau's phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In addition, the Canadian leader announced tighter controls on the border between the United States and Canada.

At the same time, there have been no official statements from the United States regarding these changes. Commenting on the situation, Donald Trump said that his conversation with Trudeau was productive.

Recall

Earlier, Donald Trump said that it was advisable to impose duties on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, despite the possible economic consequences for the United States. The President urged these countries to move production to America to avoid 25% tariffs.

It may be painful for America, but it's worth it: Trump on tariff hikes