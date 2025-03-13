Case regarding the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014: ECHR found Ukraine guilty, but recognized the influence of the Russian Federation

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17075 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107963 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169381 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106703 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343228 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173578 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144869 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124858 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38494 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86105 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24051 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11962 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20916 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17075 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86133 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107963 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169381 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160316 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20936 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24067 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38518 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47298 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135862 views
Case regarding the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014: ECHR found Ukraine guilty, but recognized the influence of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109431 views

The ECHR recognized that the tragic events in Odesa on May 2, 2014 were partially caused by Russian propaganda. The court ordered Ukraine to pay compensation to the relatives of the deceased due to ineffective investigation.

Case regarding the tragedy in Odesa on May 2, 2014: ECHR found Ukraine guilty, but recognized the influence of the Russian Federation

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled on a series of lawsuits regarding the state's inaction during the clashes between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian activists in Odesa on May 2, 2014, which resulted in the death of 48 people. However, the court acknowledged Russia's influence, reports UNN.

The court acknowledged that the events were largely caused by Russian propaganda, but the ECHR emphasized violations by the Ukrainian state, which must pay compensation.

The Court concludes that the respondent State has failed to initiate and conduct an effective investigation into the tragic events in Odesa on May 2, 2014, which took the lives of the closest relatives of twenty-five applicants and endangered the lives of three applicants 

- the court said.

Relatives of 25 people who died on May 2, 2014, and three people who survived the fire in the Trade Union House, where several dozen supporters of the "Anti-Maidan" died, filed several lawsuits in Strasbourg. Among the plaintiffs are relatives of two pro-Ukrainian activists who died from gunshot wounds. Another three are often identified in the media as "random passers-by" who also sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The rest are members of the anti-Maidan group and relatives of the victims who were in the burning House of Trade Unions. However, the court stated that it does not identify them by their ideological views.

It is noted that all plaintiffs filed claims against Ukraine, primarily accusing it of inaction, stating that the state could have prevented the tragic consequences in 2014.

The court repeatedly emphasized in the decision and conclusions that the primary culprit of the events is Russia and its activities to destabilize Ukraine.

The Court considers that disinformation and propaganda from Russia played a role in the tragic events... 

- the decision reads.

The court also took into account the Ukrainian government's claim of a threat to destabilize the situation in the southern regions of Ukraine in general and in Odesa in particular, emanating from the Russian Federation and former Ukrainian high-ranking officials who lost their power as a result of the revolution on the Maidan.

The Court has already recognized the significant participation of the Russian Federation in the events preceding the so-called "referendum" in Crimea, as well as its various support for separatist entities in eastern Ukraine. The Court also took into account the often covert nature of this participation 

- the court said.

However, according to the court, this does not relieve Ukraine of its responsibility as a state. The ECHR also emphasized that even later Ukraine did not try to prosecute in good faith the officials whose actions led to numerous deaths.

The main duty of the authorities is to do everything possible to prevent the risk of violence. The fact that the Ukrainian authorities were weak against the background of Russian aggression in Crimea and Donbas did not deprive the state of the opportunity to act

- the court said.

In addition, the ECHR recognized that the then local authorities deliberately destroyed evidence at the scene of the tragedy under the guise of "cleaning up".

Thus, the ECHR found Ukraine guilty of violating the article of the European Convention on Human Rights on the right to life. Ukraine must pay 15,000 euros in compensation to the relatives of each of the deceased, and 12,000 to the three surviving plaintiffs.

Context

Mass riots in Odesa took place on May 2. They led to tragic consequences, as a result, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, 48 people died and more than 250 were injured. Initially, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, there was a clash between a column marching for unity and an organized group of people who were trying to prevent the march in the area of Hretska Street in Odesa. As a result of the clashes, mass riots began in the area of Hretska Square, and after the end of the football match and on Kulikovo Field near the House of Trade Unions. In the area of Hretska Square, as indicated in the Prosecutor General's Office, 18 people received gunshot wounds, of which 6 died.

During the fire in the House of Trade Unions, the Prosecutor General's Office noted, 42 people died, of which 10 received bodily injuries as a result of falling, trying to escape from the fire, and 32 died as a result of poisoning by carbon monoxide and combustion products. In total, more than 250 people received bodily injuries during the mass riots.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
