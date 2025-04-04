$41.340.03
News by theme

New Prime Minister Mark Carney sworn in in Canada

On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. 23 members of the government were sworn in with him, many ministers retained their positions.

News of the World • March 14, 04:49 PM • 16515 views

G7 discusses Ukraine and maritime shipping: the main focus is on countering Russian aggression and circumventing sanctions with a "shadow fleet"

At the meeting of G7 foreign ministers, support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression will be discussed. The use of a "shadow fleet" by Russia to circumvent sanctions and the issue of maritime security will also be considered.

Economy • March 13, 04:05 PM • 18917 views

G7 faces difficulties in agreeing on a statement on war in Ukraine amid US position

The G7 countries continue negotiations on a joint statement on the anniversary of the war because they disagree with the US position. Washington objects to the wording “Russian aggression” and tries to soften the UN's position.

War • February 25, 08:42 AM • 31500 views

Canada is not ready to change the current state of affairs: Ambassador on Russia's return to G7

Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalie Tsmitz said the country is not ready to change Russia's status in the G7. Canada will continue to support sanctions against Russia and insist on supporting Ukraine.

War • February 21, 07:54 PM • 24417 views

Ukraine will be a priority for the G7 - Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had her first conversation with her Ukrainian counterpart after taking over the G7 presidency. She confirmed that Ukraine remains a priority for the G7.

War • January 4, 05:26 AM • 84316 views

Canada opens consulates in the Arctic: what is behind the decision

Canada has announced the opening of new consulates in Alaska and Greenland to deepen the Arctic partnership. The decision is aimed at improving relations with the United States and strengthening cooperation with NATO's northern allies.

News of the World • December 6, 02:51 PM • 18084 views

Sibiga to attend G7 meeting in Italy: meetings with Blinken and Borrell planned

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga takes part in the G7 meeting in Italy on November 25-26. Negotiations with representatives of the US, EU and other countries are scheduled to discuss support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression.

War • November 25, 01:11 PM • 55352 views

Canada is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia over the illegal deportation of children

Canada is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories. The sanctions will apply to the country as a whole and to individual officials involved in the abduction of children.

War • November 1, 01:19 PM • 11544 views

Canada lobbies for permission to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly supports Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia. The United States has stated that Ukraine does not need permission to strike Russia with its own weapons.

War • November 1, 07:08 AM • 40816 views

Sibiga discusses new opportunities for defense cooperation with Canadian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly. The parties discussed military support, cooperation in defense production and the return of Ukrainian children.

War • October 30, 04:51 PM • 37316 views

Sibiga welcomes Canada and France's statement on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiga thanked Canada and France for their statement on working on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He is looking forward to a ministerial meeting in Canada on this point of the Peace Formula.

War • October 5, 07:35 PM • 40862 views

Canada announces new sanctions against Russia: airline and a number of propaganda media on the list

During the G7 summit, Canada announced new sanctions against Russia, targeting individuals and entities and the military-industrial complex, including the Pobeda airline and Russian media.

News of the World • June 13, 04:39 PM • 18587 views

More than 30 countries have joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children - Yermak

33 countries have joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, led by Ukraine and Canada, which aims to multiply efforts to return Ukrainian children deported to Russia.

War • March 18, 01:24 PM • 27831 views

US joins international coalition to return Ukrainian children

The United States has joined an international coalition created to free all Ukrainian children illegally deported or forcibly transferred by Russia and to ensure accountability.

War • March 8, 07:24 AM • 25869 views

Canada announces new sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death

Canada announces new sanctions against six Russian officials in response to the death of Alexei Navalny.

News of the World • March 3, 02:38 PM • 31591 views

Canada tightens ban on imports of russian diamonds

Canada and its G7 partners are imposing additional restrictions on imports of Russian diamonds to further reduce russia's diamond export revenues.

War • March 1, 02:22 PM • 31783 views

Canadian businessmen are considering five areas for investment in the Ukrainian transportation industry - Ministry of Regional Development

Canadian businessmen are considering investing in five sectors of Ukraine's transportation industry, including railroads, ports, border crossings, aviation, and shipbuilding.

Economy • February 5, 04:32 PM • 35649 views

Ukraine and Canada launch International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

Ukraine and Canada have established the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children to facilitate the return of illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children from Russia and provide support to them upon their return.

War • February 2, 08:19 PM • 33059 views

Shmyhal and Canadian Foreign Minister discuss confiscation of Russian assets

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to discuss the confiscation of Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine.

War • February 2, 02:24 PM • 24236 views

Zelenskyy meets with Canadian Foreign Minister: security guarantees for Ukraine discussed

Zelenskyy met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to discuss further support for Ukraine, the implementation of the Peace Formula, security guarantees, and the coalition to return abducted Ukrainian children.

War • February 2, 01:12 PM • 25046 views

Ukraine returns 4 more children from the temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine returned 4 more children from the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Society • February 2, 11:17 AM • 30166 views

"I have no doubt about it." Kuleba is confident that a decision on the use of Russia's frozen assets will be made this year

Ukraine expects that the decision to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine will be made in 2024.

War • February 2, 11:16 AM • 53976 views

Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Moldova and Poland to discuss support for Ukraine

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will visit Moldova and Poland from January 29 to February 1 to discuss further support for Ukraine. She plans to meet with high-ranking officials from both countries to discuss regional security issues and opportunities for further cooperation against threats from Russia and Belarus.

Politics • January 29, 08:44 PM • 56520 views