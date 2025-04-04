On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. 23 members of the government were sworn in with him, many ministers retained their positions.
At the meeting of G7 foreign ministers, support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression will be discussed. The use of a "shadow fleet" by Russia to circumvent sanctions and the issue of maritime security will also be considered.
The G7 countries continue negotiations on a joint statement on the anniversary of the war because they disagree with the US position. Washington objects to the wording “Russian aggression” and tries to soften the UN's position.
Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalie Tsmitz said the country is not ready to change Russia's status in the G7. Canada will continue to support sanctions against Russia and insist on supporting Ukraine.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had her first conversation with her Ukrainian counterpart after taking over the G7 presidency. She confirmed that Ukraine remains a priority for the G7.
Canada has announced the opening of new consulates in Alaska and Greenland to deepen the Arctic partnership. The decision is aimed at improving relations with the United States and strengthening cooperation with NATO's northern allies.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga takes part in the G7 meeting in Italy on November 25-26. Negotiations with representatives of the US, EU and other countries are scheduled to discuss support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression.
Canada is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories. The sanctions will apply to the country as a whole and to individual officials involved in the abduction of children.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly supports Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia. The United States has stated that Ukraine does not need permission to strike Russia with its own weapons.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly. The parties discussed military support, cooperation in defense production and the return of Ukrainian children.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiga thanked Canada and France for their statement on working on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He is looking forward to a ministerial meeting in Canada on this point of the Peace Formula.
During the G7 summit, Canada announced new sanctions against Russia, targeting individuals and entities and the military-industrial complex, including the Pobeda airline and Russian media.
33 countries have joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, led by Ukraine and Canada, which aims to multiply efforts to return Ukrainian children deported to Russia.
The United States has joined an international coalition created to free all Ukrainian children illegally deported or forcibly transferred by Russia and to ensure accountability.
Canada announces new sanctions against six Russian officials in response to the death of Alexei Navalny.
Canada and its G7 partners are imposing additional restrictions on imports of Russian diamonds to further reduce russia's diamond export revenues.
Canadian businessmen are considering investing in five sectors of Ukraine's transportation industry, including railroads, ports, border crossings, aviation, and shipbuilding.
Ukraine and Canada have established the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children to facilitate the return of illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children from Russia and provide support to them upon their return.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to discuss the confiscation of Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine.
Zelenskyy met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to discuss further support for Ukraine, the implementation of the Peace Formula, security guarantees, and the coalition to return abducted Ukrainian children.
Ukraine returned 4 more children from the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
Ukraine expects that the decision to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine will be made in 2024.
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will visit Moldova and Poland from January 29 to February 1 to discuss further support for Ukraine. She plans to meet with high-ranking officials from both countries to discuss regional security issues and opportunities for further cooperation against threats from Russia and Belarus.